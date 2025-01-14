10ZiG Modernized Windows IoT LTSC-Based Thin Client Endpoints Lead with Latest Teams’ Features Including SlimCore

10ZiG Thin Client Product Lineup with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 OS Leads VDI Market Offering Full Teams’ Features Including Latest SlimCore Update.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG secure, flexible, and managed hardware including Modernized Thin Client Endpoints with Microsoft Windows 10 & 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC OS continue to deliver Teams’ features and advances, including the recently announced SlimCore feature. The 20+ year, industry-leading, single-source vendor offers a full Windows product lineup including desktop, laptop, and all-in-one form factors for every end user – task to power – for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Web Apps.Microsoft Teams, one of the most widely used and essential unified communications platforms for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments, has an array of ongoing, advancing features and benefits for remote conferencing including SlimCore. Slimcore, a specialized media engine within MS Teams, was created to enhance the Teams performance when used within a VDI environment, replacing the older WebRTC media engine, while offering a smoother virtual audio and video quality. The result is said to essentially be the very same high-quality media experience on a virtual desktop as on a native Windows machine by optimizing real-time audio, video, and screen-sharing with improved efficiency and feature parity.Stuart Pladgeman, 10ZiG Vice President of Sales, “All of the 10ZiG Windows-based, both 10 & 11, hardware endpoints support the SlimCore advantage built right in the Client. Organizations continue to need Windows 11 Professional or Enterprise upgrades for virtual desktops via VDI or DaaS, so offering Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 as a leading platform for 10ZiG Thin Clients is a perfect solution. We have a complete portfolio available to assist new and existing customers with the flexibility and the freedom of endpoint OS choices, with all the callout features mentioned for Teams, like SlimCore for VDI. Our goal is to create success for every Windows 11 customer, while not many others can say the same.”Teams SlimCore was specifically designed for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), but Citrix recently announced its integration and is onboarding the new technology. Others, such as Omnissa (formerly VMware), may potentially be soon to follow. 10ZiG is fully prepared for all of these opportunities with its comprehensive collection of Linux-based Thin & Zero Client endpoints, in addition to Windows-based.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

