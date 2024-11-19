10ZiG Adds Smart Card Authentication to Microsoft Entra and AVD, Expanding Microsoft Reach in Federal Space

10ZiG® Technology Expands its Microsoft Reach in the Federal Market and Other Verticals with Smart Card Authentication for Microsoft Entra and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), in addition to Remote Desktop Services (RDS).

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG Technology, a sought-after provider of secure Modernized Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software for the DOD, DOE, all government departments and agencies, and other verticals, recently met the need for federal entities who are working with Microsoft RDS-based SBC and VDI deployments with required primary authentication via Smart Card Authentication support.10ZiG added the mandatory support to include the essential Smart Card Authentication for RDS-based deployment across the full 10ZiG Zero Trust Linux-OS ecOSystem including NOS™-M Zero Clients, PeakOS™ Thin Clients, and any repurposed 3rd party hardware device via 10ZiG RepurpOS™ repurposing software. The update was validated via TLS and NLA based authentication methods and in conjunction with 10ZiG Partner 90meter, who certified this for CAC and PIV based authentication, as well as 3rd party middleware such as SafeNet.Hot off the heels of that updated support, 10ZiG swiftly added the demanded Smart Card Authentication for Microsoft Entra and Microsoft AVD. The longstanding partnered history of Microsoft with 10ZiG always predicates collaborative support of joint directives including the more recent likes of Microsoft 365 G3 and G5 government plans’ eligibility for AVD for Windows support. 10ZiG quickly integrated this anticipated feature into our Linux-OS ecosystem, adding support for RDCoreSDK v3 into NOS™-M, PeakOS™ and RepurpOS™, also validated by 90meter, who certified this for CAC and PIV based authentication, as well as 3rd party middleware.Ben Burris, 10ZiG Director of Federal Sales, “Our Smart Card Authentication support for Microsoft Entra and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) is now in trial across several deployments and available upon request from 10ZiG, yet again showing further commitment and growth in the Federal market. We have a longstanding relationship with government and federal markets, supporting VDI with protocol and alliance partners such as VMware Horizon (Omnissa) VDI, and 90Meter for CAC and PIV support of hi-side network access, and are continually assessing new features.”About 10ZiG Modernized Thin & Zero Clients:10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USA+1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UK+44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

