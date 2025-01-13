Former Business Executive's Beloved Estates in Winston-Salem, NC to be Sold at Online Auctions Beginning January 27th

Located in the exclusive French Coves community, these luxurious estates will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with bids starting at $1.2M and $750K respectively.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auctions for The Rolling Knoll Estate , once listed at $3.2M, now starting at just $1.2M, and The French Cove Estate , previously listed at $1.95M, now with an opening bid of only $750K. The auctions begin Monday, January 27th at 9:00am EST.The French Coves community offers an unparalleled private lifestyle in a serene, park-like setting. Fully gated and fenced, this exclusive enclave boasts meticulously crafted homes with handmade finishes and 15-year-mature landscaping. The community is the visionary creation of David McKie, former business executive, and his late wife, Carol, whose deep appreciation for European architecture blossomed during their time living in Belgium. Every detail of this remarkable community reflects their shared passion for quality, artistry, and timeless design. A dedicated and active member of the Winston-Salem community, McKie played a pivotal role in founding the Salem Chapel Church, served as a board member for the Pregnancy Center, as well as served as a consultative strategic expert for churches, non-profits, and small businesses in Winston Salem.The Rolling Knoll Estate, located at 4089 Rolling Knoll Cv, features details including wrought iron accents, porcelain tiles, cathedral ceilings, Enkeboll carvings, and antique corbels and pediments. This 6-bedroom, 6 full bathroom, and 2 half bath home offers 12-20 ft ceilings, unique fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, multiple primary suites, an elevator, and a 3-car garage. Designed for entertainment, the property includes a terrace-level theater room, a saltwater infinity pool and spa, and a private putting green. The estate is set behind its own gated entrance, ensuring ultimate privacy.The French Cove Estate, located at 4009 Rolling Knoll Cv, highlights refined craftsmanship with 10-14 ft ceilings, timber trusses, 8 ft solid-core doors, and custom handcrafted cabinetry. This home includes a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, stunning great room, luxurious owner’s suite, scullery, elevator, 3-car garage, and a 725± sq. ft. flex space for customization.“The auctions on January 27th marks the beginning of a new chapter for these properties, as they pass into the hands of new families,” stated the seller, David McKie. “I find comfort knowing that Carol's beautiful designs and their legacy of elegance will continue to be treasured for generations.”“With decades of experience in real estate, I can confidently say that opportunities like the auctions in the prestigious French Coves community of Winston-Salem are truly rare,” said Victoria Frye of VEF Properties. “French Coves offers a unique blend of charm, elegance, and convenience that makes it perfect for families, professionals, or anyone looking for refined property in a premier location."The Rolling Knoll Estate and The French Cove Estate are being offered in cooperation with Victoria Frye of VEF Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auctions begin Monday, January 27th. Previews are Friday, January 24th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, January 25th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, January 26th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 25 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

