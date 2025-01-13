MDC invites public to Eagle Days Jan. 18 at Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In winter, Missouri is an excellent state to view bald eagles. During this time of year, the state’s small resident eagle population is swelled by migrating birds from the north to increase the numbers to more than well over 2,000 eagles during some winters.

People can learn more about bald eagles at Eagle Days, Jan. 18 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MDC holds Eagle Days events at select sites around the state each winter. The Springfield event is a joint effort of MDC, the Springfield/Greene County Park Board, and Dickerson Park Zoo. The indoor portion of Springfield’s Eagle Days event will be at the nature center and will include activities, crafts, and opportunities to view live birds of prey from Dickerson Park Zoo. On Jan. 18, live eagle programs will be held on the hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, as part of the Eagle Days event, spotting scopes will be set up outside the Springfield/Greene County Park Board’s Lake Springfield Boathouse and Marina for chances to view eagles at Lake Springfield. For more information about the Jan. 18 Eagle Days event, call 417-888-4237 or go to:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205180

To learn more about Eagle Days events at other locations in the state, visit:

https://mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days

Information about bald eagles in Missouri can also be found at

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle