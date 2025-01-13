OSMRE releases the Final Rule Notice regarding the disposal of decommissioned wind turbine blades and towers in Wyoming

By Kimberly Mazza

CHEYENNE, Wyo – After three and a half years, the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) has released the Record of Decision regarding the repurposing of inert decommissioned wind turbine blades and towers in Wyoming.

“It has been a long wait, but Wyoming is thrilled to finally see this innovative answer to the disposal needs of inert decommissioned wind turbine materials approved,” stated Todd Parfitt, Wyoming’s Director of the Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ).”

As the wind energy industry was growing in Wyoming and nationwide, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee and Wyoming’s legislature recognized the need for answers in the handling and use of these massive turbine blades and towers when they reached their end of life.

“In 2020, Wyoming House Bill 0129 was approved,” said Parfitt. “Along with other changes to the Wyoming Land Quality Division (LQD) Coal Rules, the House Bill included rules and regulations in accordance to specific reclamation standards governing the use of retired blades and towers as backfill in endwalls and final pit voids at surface coal mines. This was very forward thinking.”

According to Kyle Wendtland, Director of Fossil Fuel Development at Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA), who was involved with development of the legislation, Rules, and Federal Program Amendment to Wyoming’s Coal Regulations, when he served as the Land Quality Division (LQD) Administrator at the WDEQ, “Repurposing these blades and towers as backfill as part of a reclamation plan was a novel answer for both the coal industry that needed backfill to accelerate final reclamation and for the wind industry that needed disposal answers. Rather than sit on the sideline, Wyoming, once again, is leading the nation in efforts to find solutions to challenging issues related to providing for energy needs by creating a bridge that benefits both the coal and alternative energy industries”.

Brandi O’Brien, who was recently selected to be WDEQ/LQD Administrator noted, “Once again Wyoming is leading the way with this innovative solution, and we are pleased that the OSMRE has issued the Final Rule Notice. This will positively impact the energy sector in Wyoming, while continuing to protect the environment.”

The LQD partnered with the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (SHWD) at WDEQ to ensure state standards would be met as the blades and towers would be used in reclamation in surface coal mines.

“Options to dispose of blades and towers are limited,” according to Suzanne Engels, SHWD Administrator. “Landfilling the retired blades and towers is unsustainable due to land limitations that are needed for communities’ waste. Stockpiling, which was becoming common and a growing issue, is an eyesore and problematic for the environment.”

The proposed amendments were received by OSMRE in June of 2021 and published in the Federal Register Notice on August 4, 2021, for comment. It was then noted in the Federal Register, “The revised rules address several national, state, and local issues associated with wind energy generation, maintenance and upgrades as well as the resulting stockpile of decommissioned wind turbine blades.”

In response to the final approval of the required Program Amendment, published today, Jan. 13, 2025 by OSMRE, Parfitt said, “For Wyoming and the nation, this is an important step in finding solutions to the challenges within the diverse energy mix. We are very proud to be a part of this answer both in providing energy and protecting our environment.”

The final rule by the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Office can be found here.