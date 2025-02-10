WDEQ Celebrates Professional Water and Wastewater Operators

CHEYENNE, WY – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has proclaimed the week of February 10-16, 2025, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) is joining the Governor in recognizing the essential role these professionals play in safeguarding public health and protecting the environment across the state.

“Water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection, and wastewater treatment operators ensure that our drinking water remains safe and pure while maintaining the infrastructure necessary for clean water and wastewater services,” notes Todd Parfitt, WDEQ Director. “Additionally, they protect Wyoming’s lakes and rivers by removing harmful pollutants from wastewater. These professionals are critical to the daily functioning of Wyoming’s communities, and it is important that we recognize them.”

Jennifer Zygmunt, the WDEQ Administrator of the Water Quality Division states that the work these professionals do often goes unnoticed, but their contributions are indispensable.

“These operators need to be appreciated for all that they do for the state and its citizens. “They are not only skilled at maintaining complex infrastructure, but they also serve as a vital resource for customer service, regulatory reporting, and ensuring our water systems can support future growth,” says Zygmunt.

The week was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of Wyoming’s first operator certification rule, which was signed on February 5, 1975. On February 7, 2025, Governor Gordon officially signed a proclamation to honor these professionals.

“There’s a lot more to this profession than most people realize,” says Kim Parker, who is the Operator Certification Coordinator for WDEQ and organizes the weeklong recognition each year. “Certified operators need to master a broad range of skills, including facility operations, regulatory compliance, and communication with local officials. Their expertise is a cornerstone of Wyoming’s quality of life, and we appreciate them very much.”

Wyoming currently has approximately 1,200 certified water and wastewater operators working at 525 facilities across the state. These professionals contribute to the effective operation and maintenance of systems that serve both urban and rural communities.

Governor Gordon’s proclamation recognizes their expertise and dedication in keeping Wyoming’s water safe and its communities thriving.

To view the proclamation, click here.