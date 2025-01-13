FEMA Coming to Pryor for One Week

CROW AGENCY – FEMA disaster assistance specialists will be coming to several Crow Tribe communities to continuing helping people apply for disaster assistance.

Crow Tribe members who had damage to a home, rental home, trailer or mobile home, or had damage to property caused by the August 6, 2024 severe storm and straight-line winds can apply for help with repairs and other needs.

In addition to the Disaster Recovery Center at the Black Lodge Community Center, a traveling Disaster Recovery Center will be coming to other Crow Tribe Districts for one week visits beginning in Pryor:



What: Traveling Disaster Recovery Center

Where: Pryor Community Center, 306 Makpua Avenue, Pryor, Montana 59101

When: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025; 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

People who have already applied can also come to the Pryor location to check on their application, ask questions and provide additional documentation. Other traveling Disaster Recovery Center locations will be announced soon.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Black Lodge Community Center will remain open with regular hours:

Black Lodge Community Center, 6772 Crow River Road (I-90 at the Dunmore exit, #503),

Hardin, Montana 59034

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.– Sat. (Closed Sundays and holidays)

FEMA is helping all Crow Tribe members with storm damage apply for disaster assistance, even if you live off the reservation. Come talk with a specialist to see if we can help with repairs and other needs. FEMA help is a grant, not a loan. There is no credit check, it doesn’t matter how many people live in your home, it doesn’t matter how much money you make or if you own or rent. Any Crow Tribe member with damage from the August 6 storm can apply.

A recovery specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available to explain their disaster loan program.