FWC, partners celebrate the grand opening of new fishing pier in Lake City

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) joined community partners to celebrate the grand opening of the new Harter Pier at Lake Montgomery Fish Management Area on Friday, Jan. 10. The new pier, dedicated in memory of Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Al Harter, a World War II veteran, offers residents and visitors a prime location for fishing, family gatherings and enjoying the scenic beauty of Lake Montgomery.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a first cast off the new pier, marking its official opening. Local leaders and project partners shared their excitement for the new pier and highlighted the collaborative effort that brought the project to life. Special recognition was given to the Harter family for their continued support in the community.

The partners who helped create the Harter Pier include the FWC, Harter Family Trust, City of Lake City, Columbia County, North Florida Professional Services, Columbia County Tourist Development Council, the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, and many others.

“We are honored to open the new Harter Pier in memory of Lt. Col. Al Harter, a true hero who dedicated his life to serving others,” said Chris Wynn, Regional Director of FWC’s North Central Region. “This pier is a lasting tribute to his legacy and will provide a wonderful space for fishing and recreation for years to come.”

For more information about the FWC’s freshwater fishing opportunities, visit MyFWC.com/Freshwater.