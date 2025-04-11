FWC to host in-person and virtual public workshops on commercial and recreational oyster harvest 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of in-person and virtual public meetings to gather input on the regulation and management of commercial and recreational oyster harvest in Florida, including input specific to Apalachicola Bay. Topics for discussion include changes to licensing requirements for fishery participants, bag limits, seasons, tolerances for undersize attached and unattached oysters, enforcement of undersize oysters in a certified oyster house, and modifying how harvest units are measured.

Workshop dates, locations and times are as follows:

April 15 – Apalachicola 6-8 p.m. ET at the Fort Coombs Armory, 66 4th St., Apalachicola, FL 32320.

at the Fort Coombs Armory, 66 4th St., Apalachicola, FL 32320. April 16 – Pensacola 6-8 p.m. CT at the Pensacola Main Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola, FL 32502.

at the Pensacola Main Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola, FL 32502. April 22 – Cedar Key 6-8 p.m. ET at the Cedar Key RV Resort, 11980 SW Shiloh Road, Cedar Key, FL 32625.

at the Cedar Key RV Resort, 11980 SW Shiloh Road, Cedar Key, FL 32625. April 29 – St. Augustine 6-8 p.m. ET at St. Johns River State College, 2990 College Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32804.

at St. Johns River State College, 2990 College Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32804. May 1 – Online Workshop 6-8 p.m. ET

June 3 – Apalachicola 6-8 p.m. ET Location to be determined.

Location to be determined. June 5 – Online Workshop 6-8 p.m. ET.

For more information on these workshops, visit our FWC Marine Fisheries Workshops page.

If you are unable to attend, you can provide input by submitting comments through our FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.

Your feedback will inform staff of recommendations for proposed rules for oyster management statewide and specific to Apalachicola Bay that the Commission will consider at their August 2025 meeting.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact us at 850-487-0554 or Marine@MyFWC.com.