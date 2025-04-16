FWC thanks building owners for hosting rooftop-nesting shorebirds

While shorebirds and seabirds typically nest directly on beaches along our coasts, species including black skimmers, least terns, roseate terns and American oystercatchers increasingly use gravel rooftops to nest and raise chicks. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) thanks building owners and managers hosting shorebird and seabird species nesting on their roofs this season.

Most rooftop nesting occurs between April and September, but rooftop nesting can begin as early as February for American oystercatchers in some regions. Shorebird and seabird nesting season takes place in Florida between Feb. 15 and Sept. 1 – varying by region and county. Building rooftops provide important alternative nesting habitat for shorebirds and seabirds, as most species nesting on rooftops are imperiled. Approximately 50% of Florida’s least tern population relies upon rooftops for nesting.

If you own or manage a building where shorebirds or seabirds are nesting on the roof, you can help with nesting success by giving the nesting birds space and coordinating with your FWC Regional Shorebird Biologist . To find a regional shorebird biologist near you, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and click on “Shorebird Nest Dates and Contacts.”

Building owners and managers are key to the success of shorebirds nesting on rooftops. If you have shorebirds or seabirds nesting on your roof, it is recommended to wait to conduct routine maintenance and nonemergency repairs until after shorebird nesting season ends in September. If unexpected repairs are required during the nesting season, FWC’s regional shorebird biologists can work with building owners to determine if take could occur and how to apply if a permit is needed.

Don’t own or manage a building where shorebirds or seabirds are nesting? You can still help with nesting success this season whether on the beach or on the water:

If you are staying at a hotel or visiting a business that has rooftop nesting birds, thank management and staff for supporting shorebird and seabird conservation.

Become a Qualified Rooftop Monitor.

Keep at least 300 feet from nesting birds, walk around flocks of birds and stay out of posted areas. Getting too close to nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds can cause them to fly away, or flush, from their breeding sites, leaving vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators.

Keep pets at home when going to the beach. Even well-behaved dogs can frighten shorebirds, causing them to abandon their eggs and chicks. If you bring your dog with you to the shore, go to a beach where they’re allowed and follow all leash laws.

Properly stash all trash. Trash and food scraps attract predators, such as raccoons and crows, that prey on shorebird eggs and chicks. Litter on beaches and in the water can entangle birds, turtles and other wildlife. Beachgoers can help beach-nesting birds and other native wildlife by properly disposing of all trash. Fishing line can be deadly to waterbirds, sea turtles and other wildlife, so be sure to dispose of it properly. To find a monofilament recycling station near you, visit mrrp.myfwc.com.

mrrp.myfwc.com. Reduce barriers and hazards for beach-nesting birds, turtles and other wildlife by filling in human-made holes in the sand and removing personal gear from the beach before sunset. Clean and flat beaches help wildlife navigate and use the beach and reduce the risk of getting stuck in holes or in personal gear, especially at night.

Look for Critical Wildlife Area closures. Be on the lookout for signs designating Critical Wildlife Areas on the beach or coastal islands – these areas are closed to public access to protect high concentrations of wading birds and shorebirds while they nest and raise their chicks. Boaters and beachgoers can help nesting birds by keeping distance and noise volumes low near CWAs.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/Shorebirds and click on “Rooftop Nesting.”

Spring is an active time for many of Florida’s wildlife species. For more information on wildlife in Spring, visit MyFWC.com/News and click on “Spring Wildlife News.”