RE•WORK Announces AI in Finance Summit NY 2025 in New York, NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RE•WORK is excited to announce the AI in Finance Summit NY 2025, scheduled for April 15-16, 2025, in the financial capital of the world, New York City. This premier event will bring together leading minds in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and finance to explore the latest advancements and applications of AI within the financial sector.As the finance industry continues to embrace AI-driven transformation, the AI in Finance Summit provides a vital platform for professionals to stay ahead of the curve. From predictive analytics to fraud detection and algorithmic trading, the event will showcase cutting-edge solutions revolutionizing the financial landscape.Key Highlights of the Event:- Innovative Case Studies: Discover real-world AI applications in finance from leading institutions and fintech disruptors.- Expert Panels and Keynotes: Gain insights from AI pioneers and industry leaders as they discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI-powered finance.- Interactive Networking Opportunities: Connect with data scientists, technologists, and C-level executives shaping the future of finance.- Workshops and Deep Dives: Participate in hands-on sessions to explore technical advancements and practical implementations.Confirmed Speakers Include:- John Chan – Director of Technology (AI/ML), Raymond James- Tushar Chahal – Chief Technology Officer, Numisma Bank- Sonia Bhargava – VP, Software Engineering, Bank of AmericaAI Why Attend? The AI in Finance Summit NY 2025 is the ultimate event for finance professionals, data scientists, and AI enthusiasts looking to leverage technology for competitive advantage. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable strategies to implement AI effectively and ethically within their organizations.Registration Information: Don’t miss this opportunity to stay at the forefront of AI innovation in finance. Early bird tickets are available now. For more information and to register, visit https://ny-ai-finance.re-work.co/register About RE•WORK: RE•WORK is a global leader in AI and deep learning events, connecting industry leaders and innovative technologists to explore the impact of AI in various domains. Our mission is to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing to advance the field of artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.