TEAMZ Summit 2025 Sponsorships Sold Out—Web3 & AI Leaders Gather in Tokyo

TEAMZ Summit 2025, Japan’s largest Web3 & AI conference, scheduled for April 16-17, at Toranomon Hills Forum, has officially sold out all sponsorship slots

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appreciative of the overwhelming interest and support from partners and community alike, TEAMZ summit will bring together top industry leaders, government officials, major enterprises, startups, investors, engineers, and community leaders from Japan and around the world to discuss the future of the Web3 & AI industries.

TEAMZ Summit 2025 Official Sponsors -- Title Sponsor

TRON (https://tron.network/)
TRON is a blockchain-based platform aiming to decentralize the internet by providing fast and low-cost transactions, supporting decentralized applications (DApps), and advancing smart contract adoption.

Co-Host Sponsors

Jsquare (https://www.jsquare.co/)
Jsquare is a global investment firm specializing in Web3, providing funding and strategic support to drive the growth of blockchain and digital asset sectors.

DFG (Digital Finance Group) (https://www.dfg.group/)
DFG invests in blockchain projects worldwide, driving innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, the metaverse, and AI.

EMURGO (https://www.emurgo.io/)
EMURGO is the official commercial arm of the Cardano blockchain, promoting global Web3 adoption through development, investment, and consulting.

C² Ventures (https://c2ventures.io/)
C² Ventures is an investment firm supporting innovative Web3 and metaverse projects, helping entrepreneurs build sustainable ecosystems.

BBS.NYC (https://www.bbs.nyc/)
BBS.NYC is a blockchain conference organizer based in New York, providing a platform to connect Web3 industry leaders.

Diamond Sponsor

Alibaba Cloud (https://www.alibabacloud.com/en?_p_lc=7)
One of the world’s largest cloud computing companies, Alibaba Cloud provides enterprise solutions in blockchain, AI, data analytics, and security.

Platinum Sponsors

HashPort (https://hashport.io/)
A Japan-based blockchain company specializing in cross-chain bridging, NFT infrastructure, and Web3 development solutions.

Sustainable Pavilion 2025 (https://sp2025.org/)
A sustainability-focused initiative at Expo 2025 Osaka, leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive a sustainable future.

MEXC Ventures (https://www.mexc.com/)
The investment arm of MEXC Global Exchange, supporting blockchain startups and expanding the Web3 ecosystem.

Cardano Foundation (https://cardanofoundation.org/)
A non-profit organization driving the adoption and development of the Cardano blockchain through regulatory compliance and partnerships.

CHAINUP (https://www.chainup.com/)
A leading provider of cryptocurrency exchange solutions, wallets, data analytics, and blockchain services.

Interakt (https://www.interakt.jp/)
A company focused on optimizing digital experiences and building innovative blockchain-based business models for the Japanese market.

Japan Open Chain (https://www.japanopenchain.com/)
A Japan-backed public blockchain network providing enterprise-grade security, scalability, and compliance solutions.

Gold Sponsors

Iagon, ClickHouse, Taisu Ventures, Horimon AI School, Movement Labs, FLICKPLAY, SoSoValue, ENI, LBANK Labs, MetaTech, THE ASSETS ADVISORS, Vector

Silver Sponsors

UPBOND, INTERSECT, POCKETFI, WeWork, KeychainX, D3 LABS, JOKERS, EXCEED REAL ESTATE, ALWASIQ MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS, Hashlock, ZenithBlox, Biconomy, Elven, IOST, Even Realities, Bossjob, VOOX Labs, REBIT, Pop Social, KAKO LABS, GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT TOKEN, Shibuya Startup Support, STACKS

For more details on the official sponsors, visit the TEAMZ Summit 2025 Partner Page.

Web3 Week: April 13-19 - Side Event Information

TEAMZ Summit 2025 will be part of Web3 Week, an exciting lineup of side events happening throughout Tokyo from April 13-19.

Hosting a side event

We are now accepting applications for official TEAMZ Summit 2025 Side Events. All events will be listed on the official side event page and will receive help with promotions to ensure maximum exposure.

Apply here: Side Event Application Form
TEAMZ Summit 2025 Pre-Event #3 - Sushi Night

Before the main event, participants are invited to join the final Pre-Event:
A night of networking with industry leaders while enjoying delicious sushi and drinks.

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 18:00-21:00

Venue: WeWork Iceberg (Tokyo, Omotesando)
Agenda: Web3 & AI latest trends

- Exclusive networking opportunities
- Sushi & drinks
- VIP ticket giveaways

Register here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/8402ee8522364385923eb7cf13974862?r=use1

TEAMZ Summit 2025 is the largest international Web3 & AI conference in Japan, bringing together top industry leaders, companies, and investors to explore cutting-edge innovations and networking opportunities.

Tickets are available here, with discount code: KEYWIRE2025 for 10% off: TEAMZ Summit 2025 Ticket Page

https://web3.teamz.co.jp/en

William Wang
TEAMZ
media@liquiditytech.com
