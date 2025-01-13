THP Helps More Than 850 Motorist During Statewide Snowstorm

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) worked overtime during this past weekend’s statewide snowstorm, responding to an extraordinary volume of incidents caused by dangerous road conditions. Troopers assisted motorists, investigated crashes, and ensured public safety in the face of severe weather challenges.

During the snowstorm, THP responded to 645 crashes, including 518 property damage crashes and 127 crashes involving injuries. Tragically, three fatal crashes occurred, one of which is being investigated as a vehicular homicide. In addition to crash responses, THP Troopers provided aid to more than 870 stranded drivers, answered dispatchers answered more than 1700 calls from the public.

By the Numbers

645 Total Accidents

518 Property Damage crashes

127 Injury crashes

Investigated 3 fatal crashes

874 motorists received help from Troopers

1,708 calls to THP Dispatchers for assistance from the public

Statewide Response Efforts

To address the storm’s challenges, THP implemented a comprehensive response plan:

Increased Patrols and Assistance: Troopers monitored high-risk areas, including mountainous regions and major interstates, to assist motorists and ensure safe travel. Accident Investigations: THP worked quickly to document and clear accident scenes to prevent secondary incidents and restore traffic flow. Partnerships with Emergency Services: THP coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), local law enforcement, and TEMA to manage road closures and respond to emergencies. Public Awareness: Troopers kept the public informed through social media updates and traffic alerts, encouraging safe travel practices and avoiding unnecessary trips.

Message from THP Leadership

“The snowstorm posed significant challenges for Tennesseans and the dedicated Troopers of the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” said Jeff Long, Commissioner of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “I’m proud of the work our Troopers and dispatchers did to keep motorists safe. We encourage all Tennesseans to stay prepared and exercise caution during future weather events.”