GoEngineer Announces Acquisition of CAD MicroSolutions, Expanding Footprint in North America

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoEngineer , a leading provider of engineering design solutions, has officially announced the acquisition of CAD MicroSolutions, a prominent Canadian reseller of SOLIDWORKS, 3D printing technologies, and engineering services. This strategic move strengthens GoEngineer’s presence in North America, further enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional design and manufacturing solutions to a growing customer base.“We are excited to welcome CAD Micro into the GoEngineer family," said Ken Coburn, President and CEO of GoEngineer. "Their dedication to customer success and technical expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to empower innovators. Together, we will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions and unparalleled support to engineers and designers across North America.”CAD MicroSolutions, a well-established Canadian company, has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional customer service and delivering innovative solutions to clients across various industries. With a focus on Dassault Systèmes products, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, DraftSight, and Cadence, CAD MicroSolutions has built a strong foundation of trust and loyalty within the Canadian market.“Joining forces with GoEngineer marks an exciting chapter for CAD Micro," said Darren Gornall, President of CAD MicroSolutions. "Our shared values and commitment to customer success ensure a seamless transition and a stronger future for our customers and employees. We are confident that this will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation across Canada and beyond.”This acquisition combines decades of expertise and a shared passion for driving engineering excellence. Customers can expect an expanded portfolio of products, enhanced support services, and access to a broader network of resources and expertise providing them increased opportunities for innovation.###About GoEngineerGoEngineer has been at the forefront of technical innovation for over 40 years helping engineering, manufacturing, and product design companies stay competitive. Our solutions portfolio contains products from Dassault Systèmes and industry-leaders in 3D printing from Stratasys, as well as 3D Printing Services. Customers have access to thousands of training resources, on-demand support, customer portal access, mentoring sessions, and a unique interactive community with other engineers. More information can be found at: www.goengineer.com About CAD MicroSolutionsCAD MicroSolutions is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to help companies innovate, design, and bring products to market faster. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to customer success, CAD Micro empowers Canadian organizations to transform their design processes and drive innovation. More information can be found at: www.cadmicro.com Media InquiriesHeather NatalMarketing Manager, GoEngineerhnatal@goengineer.com

