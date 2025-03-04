GoEngineer Named Official North American Reseller for Bright Laser Technologies

GoEngineer offers BLT technology

Partnership Brings Cutting-Edge Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions to the North American Market

Bright Laser Technologies is redefining what’s possible in metal 3D printing.” — Ken Coburn, CEO of GoEngineer

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoEngineer , a leading provider of engineering solutions and technologies, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) , a global innovator in metal additive manufacturing. Under this agreement, GoEngineer becomes the official North American distribution and service provider of BLT’s portfolio of advanced 3D printing solutions.This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies, combining BLT's innovative technology with GoEngineer's extensive support network and deep expertise in the manufacturing sector. For the first time, customers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico can locally access BLT’s turnkey laser powder bed (LPBF) solutions—including printers, post-processing equipment, and powders. The BLT printer lineup offers more than a dozen distinct build sizes, ranging from 4 × 4 × 7.5 inches (105 × 105 × 200 mm) to 60 × 60 × 47 inches (1500 × 1500 × 1200 mm). Systems can be configured with anywhere from a single laser to as many as 26—providing the multi-laser productivity that is a cornerstone of BLT’s approach to scaling metal additive manufacturing—and supports over 80 metal alloys across the entire product family."Bright Laser Technologies is redefining what’s possible in metal 3D printing," said Ken Coburn, CEO of GoEngineer. "Seeing their factory in action was a glimpse into the bright future of advanced manufacturing—where complex designs become more accessible, innovation is limitless, and cost per part is continually optimized. This technology opens new possibilities for our customers, and we're eager to share its potential.”“Setting up a cooperation with GoEngineer in North America is a significant milestone in our company's oversea business journey,” said Darran Jia, Deputy GM of BLT. “This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our mission to expand our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to our customers. This partnership is not just a business agreement, it is a testament to our shared vision of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”Mr. Jia continues, “By joining forces with such a respected and knowledgeable partner, we are confident that we will be able to reach new heights and bring our products and services to an even broader audience. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of excellence and set new standards in our industry.”This collaboration will focus on providing comprehensive metal additive solutions, including sales, support, training, application development and the ability to source metal 3D printed parts.This partnership is poised to transform the landscape of metal additive manufacturing in North America. GoEngineer is committed to empowering businesses to create innovative products, optimize their manufacturing processes, and gain a competitive edge, with BLT serving as a key to unlocking success.About GoEngineerGoEngineer has been at the forefront of technical innovation for over 40 years helping engineering, manufacturing, and product design companies stay competitive. Our solutions portfolio contains products from Dassault Systèmes and industry-leaders in 3D printing from Stratasys and BLT, as well as 3D Printing Services. Customers have access to thousands of training resources, on-demand support, customer portal access, mentoring sessions, and a unique interactive community with other engineers. More information can be found at: https://www.goengineer.com About Bright Laser Technologies (BLT)Xi'an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. (BLT), founded in July 2011, is a comprehensive solution provider for metal additive manufacturing based in China. On July 22, 2019, BLT was listed on the STAR Market with the stock code 688333.SH. As of June 30, 2024, the company has approximately 3,000 employees, with R&D staff accounting for 35% of the total workforce. More information can be found at: https://www.xa-blt.com/en/

