Gauteng Legislature welcomes arrests of three suspects in human trafficking case

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) commends the successful joint operation led by the Gauteng Hawks, Sandringham Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, and a private security company, which resulted in the rescue of 26 men believed to be Ethiopian nationals and the arrest of three suspects allegedly linked to human trafficking in Johannesburg last night.

Human trafficking is a heinous crime and a gross violation of human rights, affecting millions of vulnerable individuals globally.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature is deeply concerned about the increasing prevalence of human trafficking in our province, where incidents have alarmingly risen four-fold over recent years.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature urges law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts to bring all perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

As a law-making institution we firmly support ongoing investigations and look forward to seeing further arrests and prosecutions in this matter.

In September 2024, the GPL officially launched a province-wide campaign to raise awareness in our communities in an effort to combat the scourge of human trafficking, This work is ongoing as we embark on roadshows across the 5 regions in Gauteng focusing, primarily on hotspot areas.

This initiative has fostered greater collaboration among NGOs, government departments, and other like-minded organizations to strengthen efforts to eradicate human trafficking in Gauteng.

While the GPL does not directly handle individual cases, we have taken proactive measures to address this crisis, including working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and participating in the Provincial Task Team, which brings together key government stakeholders to tackle this growing challenge.

The GPL remains committed to the protection of vulnerable individuals and upholds the dignity and rights of all people. Together, through collective action and enhanced cooperation, we can bring an end to human trafficking and make Gauteng a safer place for everyone.

