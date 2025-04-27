Submit Release
Minister Gwede Mantashe represents President Ramaphosa at Freedom Day National celebration

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Mr Gwede Mantashe will represent President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Freedom Day national celebration in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, today, Sunday 27 April 2025.

President Ramaphosa is unable to officiate this engagement as he is being treated for flu and has been advised to rest for this to clear.

The President wishes the nation well on this Freedom Day which marks the conclusion of the observance of 31 years of freedom and democracy in South Africa.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

