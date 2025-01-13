MPU and SUS Launch Collaborative Talent Cultivation in Physical Science and Sports Technology

MACAU, January 13 - To strengthen the sports and health industries in both Macao and the Greater Bay Area, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and Shanghai University of Sport (SUS) have initiated collaborative efforts in talent development through two new postgraduate programmes: the Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Education and Sports Science, and the Master of Science in Sports Technology and Innovation. Commencing in the 2025/2026 academic year, the programmes are currently accepting applications.

The Doctor of Philosophy in Physical Education and Sports Science is the first PhD programme in its domain in the Chinese Mainland and Macao. The programme delves into various areas, including health promotion, competitive sports training and science, sports industry management, and school education. Over the course of the three-year programme, students participating in the collaborative cultivation will undertake at least three semesters of research practice at SUS starting from the second year of study. The Master of Science in Sports Technology and Innovation combines sports technology and intelligent rehabilitation, focusing on artificial intelligence and data analysis. This two-year programme is designed in alignment with the UK Standard for Professional Engineering Competence (UK-SPEC) at the master’s level. Students of the collaborative cultivation will undertake one or two semesters of research practice at SUS in the second year of study.

With these collaborative efforts, students will have the opportunity to engage in research in both Macao and Shanghai under joint supervision of faculty from both universities. Upon meeting the requirements set by both universities, students will be awarded a degree certificate from MPU and a testimonial from SUS. The collaboration provides students with a cross-regional research platform and academic exchange opportunities, enabling them to explore cutting-edge technologies in fields such as sports, health, and artificial intelligence. This approach aims to nurture a fresh cohort of top-tier researchers and innovators.

Applications for postgraduate programmes are open until 15 May 2025. For admission details and online application, please visit MPU’s admission website: mpu.mo/admission. For more information, please contact MPU Registry during office hours at 8599 6111 or 8599 6103.