UK #1 Bestselling Author Lois Cahall Releases Spectacular New Irish Historical Novel

"The Many Lives & Loves of Hazel Lavery" Book Tour

Lady Hazel Lavery, muse, socialite, and rebel, bridged art and politics, shaping the Anglo-Irish Treaty and gracing Irish currency for nearly 50 years.

NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strange that there’s never been a film or novel about the true life of Chicago-born, Irish Society Queen, Lady Hazel Lavery, because it’s the kind of story that almost writes itself…Hazel’s life - which spanned the Victorian Era through the roaring 20s - was infused with both escapism and modern-day sensibilities. She is the ‘stuff’ of legends except all of it is true. Her exotic life played out like a cross between Julian Fellow’s The Gilded Age and Outlander.Hazel lived a love triangle with the Royal’s Knighted portrait artist, her husband, Sir John Lavery, and her renegade Irish soldier, the charismatic Sinn Fein hero, Michael Collins. Hazel longed to be part of Collins’s heart, his ambushes and even his assassination, if necessary. Hazel is said to be the reason the Anglo-Irish Peace Treaty was sealed. Unbeknown to most, Hazel was also the face on Irish currency for decades. Her circle of friends included Evelyn Waugh, Cecil Beaton, George Bernard Shaw, and Winston Churchill, whom she taught to paint.With the current day world reporting on the shift in power taking place with Sinn Fein, the timing is ripe for a novel on Hazel. And with so much ‘Big Irish Energy’ circulating around the month of March with St. Patrick’s Day along with Women’s International Day, there has never been a better time for the Irish born Hazel Lavery to make her debut.About the Author: Lois Cahall first novel, PLAN C: JUST IN CASE (Bloomsbury) was #1 in the UK in 2012 and remained in the top three fiction book sales for that year. Her 2nd novel THE COURT OF THE MYRTLES (Bloomsbury) followed in 2014. Lois began her career as a columnist for the Cape Cod newspapers before spending a decade writing women’s, men’s and food articles for Hearst and Conde Nast publications. Lois is the former Creative Director of Development for James Patterson Entertainment and the Founder of both Cape Cod Book Festival www.capecodbookfestival.com and Palm Beach Book Festival, www.palmbeachbookfestival.com Both festivals bring in NYT best-selling/celebrity authors.ADVANCED PRAISE⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ THE MANY LIVES & LOVES OF HAZEL LAVERY sweeps the reader along in a riveting tale of thwarted desires, crushing duty, and inescapable destiny. Lois Cahall captures beautifully the echoes of past conflicts resonating anew." - Amanda Foreman, author of the prize-winning bestsellers, "Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire" and "A World on Fire: An Epic History of Two Nations Divided"⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"Lois Cahall is a storyteller of verve and vibrant enthusiasm, and that is precisely who is needed to tell the tale of a woman who lived so many lives on a worldwide stage... Cahall tells the story with evident love and admiration for her intrepid subject, and Hazel Lavery is a name that we should all know." - Allison Pataki, New York Times bestselling author of "Finding Margaret Fuller"⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"Far too little is known about Hazel Lavery, but that is about to be remedied thanks to Lois Cahall's intimate portrait of this fascinating woman. She was an artist and a muse whose rare beauty made her both the subject of great art and the object of great passion. Cahall has mined real gold here in this novel, filled with meticulous research and a driving narrative. I was fascinated from beginning to end." - Renee Rosen, USA Today best-selling author, "Let's Call Her Barbie"⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"Like one of John Lavery's portraits, Lois Cahall's Hazel Lavery oozes love and passion, intrigue and imagination. To that canvas add chiaroscuro-loyalty and infidelity, diplomacy and assassination-and you have a novel almost Shakespearean." - Larry Loftis, New York Times bestselling author of "The Princess Spy"

