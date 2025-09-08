Award-winning Historical Author Releases New Bestseller

"The Price of Loyalty: Serving Adela of Blois" by Malve von Hassell

NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sweeping tale of passion, honor, and impossible choices-perfect for fans of The Last Kingdom and The Pillars of the Earth. In a time of kingdoms and crusades, one man's heart is the battlefield.Cerdic, a Saxon knight, serves Count Stephen-Henry of Blois with unwavering loyalty-yet his soul remains divided. Haunted by memories of England, the land of his childhood, and bound by duty to King William, the conqueror who once showed him mercy, Cerdic walks a dangerous line between past and present, longing and loyalty. At the center of his turmoil stands Adela-daughter of a king, wife of a count, and the first to offer him friendship in a foreign land. But when a political marriage binds him to the spirited and determined Giselle, Cerdic's world turns again. Giselle, fiercely in love with her stoic husband, follows him across sea and sand to the holy land, hoping to win the heart that still lingers elsewhere. As the clash of empires looms and a crusade threatens to tear everything apart, Cerdic must confront the deepest truth of all-where does his loyalty lie, and whom does his heart truly belong to?ISBN: Hardcover: 978-1964700250; Paperback: 978-1964700267; Ebook: 978-1964700274Publisher: Historium Press Order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnableABOUT THE AUTHOR - Malve von Hassell is a freelance writer, researcher, and translator. She holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from the New School for Social Research. Working as an independent scholar, she published The Struggle for Eden: Community Gardens in New York City (Bergin & Garvey 2002) and Homesteading in New York City 1978-1993: The Divided Heart of Loisaida (Bergin & Garvey 1996). She has also edited her grandfather Ulrich von Hassell's memoirs written in prison in 1944, Der Kreis schließt sich - Aufzeichnungen aus der Haft 1944 (Propylaen Verlag 1994). She has taught at Queens College, Baruch College, Pace University, and Suffolk County Community College, while continuing her work as a translator and writer. She has published two children’s picture books, Tooth Fairy (Amazon KDP 2012/2020), and Turtle Crossing (Amazon KDP 2023), and her translation and annotation of a German children’s classic by Tamara Ramsay, Rennefarre: Dott’s Wonderful Travels and Adventures (Two Harbors Press, 2012). The Falconer’s Apprentice (namelos, 2015 and KDP, 2025), was her first historical fiction novel for young adults, republished in 2024. She has published Alina: A Song for the Telling (BHC Press, 2020, and KDP 2025), set in Jerusalem in the time of the crusades, and The Amber Crane (Odyssey Books, 2021), set in Germany in 1645 and 1945, as well as a biographical work about a woman coming of age in Nazi Germany, Tapestry of My Mother’s Life: Stories, Fragments, and Silences (Next Chapter Publishing, 2021). Her latest release is The Price of Loyalty : Serving Adela of Blois (Historium Press, 2025), a historical fiction novel featuring Adela of Normandy.Visit her website and blogs to learn more. https://www.malvevonhassell.com Ms. von Hassell is available for interviews, lectures, and/or book signings.CONTACT:Malve von Hassell malvevonhassell01@gmail.comDee Marley historiumpublisher@gmail.comWebsite: www.victoriawaterman.net Order books by contacting Historium Press at historiumpublisher@gmail.comHISTORIUM PRESS is located in Macon GA, U.S.A./ New York, NY U.S.A. - A subsidiary of The Historical Fiction Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.