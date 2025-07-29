A Debut Canadian Author Releases a Short Story Collection Concerning Chinese Propaganda

"The Winding Dirt Road" book cover

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Hoarded in the depth of memories of the past decades, this has been a work long overdue." - Jiu Da, Historical Fiction authorWritten as a fictional short story collection based on first-hand and second-hand propaganda written by both Chinese and foreign writers for China in the first part of 20th century , this collection, through different times and lands, gives insights into how human nature and characteristics are manipulated and can bring about cultural and social corrosion over the centuries.Extracts:A man recounted that "despite seven decades, Chinese political orientation, even though after certain transformations, remains invariant." (Unforgiven);A woman overheard every word " ... to the effect that the crime that aids and abets the enemy is greater than the crime that delivers." (Barrel Of A Gun);The boy was constantly exposed to "the atmosphere abounded with tension and antagonism, with either party constantly looking for startling antitheses amid an otherwise tranquil life." (The Winding Dirt Road);A man warned that "Because strict directives were being implanted in your mind, the moment you came to this life, you entered a lease contract on terms you could not dictate; you were part of a socialist mechanism without consent, without free will." (The Mother of All Antidotes)Buy today from AMAZON

"The Winding Dirt Road" by Jiu Da - Book Trailer

