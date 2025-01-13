Balfour Capital Group Hosts Exclusive Webinar to Analyze Strategic Investment Opportunities Under Trump Administration

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. Success favors the prepared and informed.” — Warren Buffett

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar to be held on January 22, 2025, focusing on the market and economic implications of the first two days of President Trump’s new administration. This timely event will explore how strategic investments can help individuals and institutions navigate the anticipated shifts in tariffs, deregulation, and policy changes.The webinar will delve into the immediate aftermath of the U.S. inauguration, offering a deep analysis of market activity and investor sentiment as financial exchanges reopen following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Participants will gain actionable insights on how to capitalize on opportunities in a changing economic landscape.The session will be led by Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. Leveraging his extensive expertise, Mr. Lawrence will discuss the interplay between policy announcements and the symbolic timing of the administration’s transition. The discussion will cover potential effects on key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, technology, and finance.Webinar Agenda Highlights:Geopolitical Risks and Opportunities:Examine the potential impact of President Trump’s policies on international trade, diplomatic relations, and economic alliances.Interest Rate Movements:Assess the implications of rising interest rates on global financial markets, borrowing costs, and investment strategies.Energy Sector Developments:Analyze evolving dynamics within the energy sector, including the shift toward renewable energy and the impact of U.S. energy policies.Technology and Innovation:Explore advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and their transformative influence on global markets, including quantitative applications and the evaluation of risk versus reward.Emerging Market Trends:Identify growth opportunities and challenges in key emerging economies.Balfour Capital Group will also showcase insights from its diverse array of funds, which have consistently outperformed major market indices. With over $400 million in assets under management (AUM), Balfour Capital’s funds cater to High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices, and Pension Funds, supported by a global network of 180 independent investment advisors.Steve Alain Lawrence will highlight how Balfour Capital fosters a culture of knowledge-sharing among clients and its wealth management team, ensuring informed decisions and sustained growth.This webinar is by exclusive invitation only and promises to provide research-driven perspectives that go beyond the headlines, equipping attendees with tools to thrive amid new economic policies and market conditions.About Balfour Capital Group:Balfour Capital Group is a global investment financial firm managing over $400 million in assets across a diverse range of asset classes. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional investment strategies and insights to High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices, and institutional clients worldwide.For further details or to request an invitation, please contact

