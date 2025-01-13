Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size on Track to Achieve USD 337.41 Billion Value by 2032 with a 4.9% CAGR

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The paper and paperboard packaging market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The paper and paperboard packaging market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 337.41 billion by 2032. It was valued at USD 219.21 billion in 2023. It exhibited a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠?Paper and paperboard packaging is utilized over a broad temperature scope from frozen food repositories to elevated temperatures of boiling water and warming in microwave and traditional gleaming heat ovens.While it is favored for instant proximity with several food commodities, packaging rendered purely from paper and paperboard is penetrable for water, water vapor, aqueous solutions and emulsions, organic solvents, and fatty substances to eruptive flavors and aromas. The growingly strict directives by governments to enhance refuse reprocessing ventures are inspiring firms to acquire sustainable packaging solutions to restrict succeeding recycling and sustenance prices is impacting the paper and paperboard packaging market favourably.Who Makes Paper and Paperboard Packaging?Amcor Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, Colbert Packaging, DS Smith Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, ITC Ltd., Metsa Group, and Mondi Group are some of the leading players in the paper and paperboard packaging market. Spearheading market contenders are frequently improving their funding in R&D to broaden their product lines thus pushing the augmentation of the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• In June 2024, Green Bay Packaging earned SMC packaging a donor of packaging substances, grooved boxes, instruments and displays to enhance commodity offering.
• In September 2023, Greif Inc. earned a 51% stake in ColePak LLC, a packaging paperboard manufacturing firm, to augment its brand existence in North America.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?
• Flourishing Food and Beverage Sector: The food and beverage sector is a prominent benefactor to the market size. The growing intake of packaged commodities is significantly pushing the demand for consistent packaging solutions. The estimated market growth in the course of the forecast period will be pushed by the growing acquisition of sustainable commodity packaging and the allegiance of several firms to offer eco-friendly and secure paper and paperboard packaging solutions.• Growing Funding in R&D Ventures: The growing funding in the R&D ventures to outline elevated-performing packaging solutions is easing the productive application of paper and paperboard packaging for the commodities. The escalating estimates to ignite production potential by the firms are anticipated to be approachability to the end users is have a favorable impact on paper and paperboard packaging market sales.• Growing Urbanization: Growing urbanization and surging disposable incomes drive the demand for processed and packaged foods. The augmentation of online shopping has also enhanced approachability to consumer goods and food commodities thus propelling the market forward.Which Region Leads Market Growth?• North America: North America accounted for the largest paper and paperboard packaging market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to growing consciousness about the possible drawbacks of plastic packaging and the elevated demand for packaged foods.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the existence of extensively populated countries pushing the demand for essential commodities and the growing requirements for sustainable intake.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?
By Grade Outlook
• Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
• Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
• Folding Boxboard (FBB)
• White Lined Chipboard (WLC)
• Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
• Label Paper
• OthersBy Type Outlook
• Corrugated Box
• Boxboard
• Flexible PaperBy Application Outlook
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal & Homecare
• OthersBy Regional Outlook
• North Americao USo Canada
• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:
How much is the paper and paperboard packaging market?
The market size was valued at USD 219.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 337.41 billion by 2032.

What are the quantitative units of the paper and paperboard packaging market?
The quantitative units portrayed in the report are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

What does the market report cover?
The market report covers revenue forecast, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.

What is the growth rate of the market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. 