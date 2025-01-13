World Future Energy Summit 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow Powering a Greener, Brighter Future Host of high-profile speakers and UAE government ministers to outline pathways to energy transition World Future Energy Summit 2025, the foremost regional event advancing clean energy and sustainability, will open tomorrow at the ADNEC World Future Energy Summit withh be held in a region committed to energy transformation where alternatives such as solar are being prioritised

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Future Energy Summit 2025, the foremost regional event advancing clean energy and sustainability, will open tomorrow at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), hosted by Masdar. For three days, attendees can expect high-level debates, access to product innovations, and the opportunity to help lead the world toward a more sustainable future.Running until January 16 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the Summit, which has seen a record-breaking 25 per cent Y-o-Y increase in visitor registrations, promises to be a beacon for global collaboration, innovation, and action with a roster of high-level ministerial and energy policymakers ready to outline their pathways to energy transition and circular economies.Held in a region committed to energy transformation where alternatives such as solar are being prioritised, World Future Energy Summit 2025 will gather more than 30,000 attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates from across the globe. This event will showcase the latest advancements in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, climate tech, circular economy principles, green financing, and sustainable cities.Serving as a platform for thought leadership and innovation, the high-profile speaker platform will include a trio of representatives from the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure: His Excellency Eng Sharif Alolama, Undersecretary for Energy & Petroleum Affairs, Eng Abdelmuti Ahmed Murad, Head of Energy Strategies and Policies Division, and Eng Ahmad AlShamsi, Mechanical Engineer, Water Resources Department. Other speakers include; Heiko Seitz, Global & Middle East eMobility Leader, PwC; Fadi Comair, Director of EEWRC, Chair and Vice Chair of UNESCO; Nadia Rouchdy, Head of Climate, Emirates Nature – WWF; and Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director, Greenpeace.This year’s agenda places a strong emphasis on the transformative potential of AI, with sessions exploring its potential in enhancing efficiencies, supply security, and reducing emissions across energy, climate-induced challenges, water and waste management, and sustainable cities – including harnessing real-time AI for seamless urban traffic management. Presentations include a pioneering case study of autonomous drilling operations that saved US$500 million and cut one million tons of CO2 in 2023. There will be leading-edge insights on cognitive buildings and integrating AI into urban management systems for seamless, sustainable living, as well as innovations such as real-time route optimisation for waste collection fleets.The conference will feature seven vertical conference streams that combined will drill into the entire energy eco-system and give visitors, delegates, and exhibitors in-depth insights into the latest developments impacting Solar & Clean Energy, Water, EcoWASTE, Sustainable Cities, Green Finance, eMobility, and Pathways to 1.5C sectors.World Future Energy Summit 2025 will be replete with interactive exhibits and networking opportunities, with more than 400 exhibitors presenting groundbreaking solutions in solar, eMobility, clean energy, water, and waste management.“At Tadweer Group, we believe that waste is not just a challenge—it’s an opportunity to unlock immense value, create a sustainable future, and drive positive change. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are paving the way for innovative solutions that not only address environmental concerns but also create new economic opportunities. At EcoWASTE 2025, together, we can shape a world where waste is transformed into a resource, contributing to a circular economy and a greener tomorrow,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group.Pioneering, female-driven sustainability solutions from more than 12 countries spanning the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia, and Africa, will be on show this week as part of the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) and newly added CLIXai, a dedicated showcase for artificial intelligence-driven innovations and part of the Summit’s Innovation Trail, which also includes the Green Hydrogen Innovation Hub and Cleantech Innovation Zone. CLIX is supported by knowledge partner UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) and acts as a catalyst for fostering transformative technology-based solutions to address climate challenges.Attendees will take part in dedicated sessions on water security, green financing, and pathways to net-zero emissions, as well as getting up close and personal to key players in renewable energy, cleantech, and policymaking. They will also witness live demonstrations, have the chance to participate in forward-thinking discussions, and connect with innovators driving change.“The Summit will bring together big companies, startups, and policymakers to progress technology and transformation and seal business deals aligning with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, making it a truly B2B event,” said Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit. “By combining cutting-edge technologies with policy-driven discussions, we aim to accelerate energy systems transformation and inspire tangible action addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues.“With the urgency of climate action at the forefront, World Future Energy Summit 2025 is the ultimate collaboration platform for all stakeholders across public, private, and civil sector domains to engage with global efforts in shaping a sustainable future.”The World Future Energy Summit 2025 has several strategic partners, including Masdar, Tadweer Group, Masdar City, Nextracker, DEWA, and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC).

