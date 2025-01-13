Protein Ingredients Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.31% to reach US$92.102 billion by 2030

The protein ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% from US$64.719 billion in 2025 to US$92.102 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$92.102 billion by 2030.Protein ingredients are being used in numerous sectors, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, animal feed , and personal care products. The essential properties of proteins that make them highly nutritional as well as functionally active make these a crucial requirement in supporting health and wellness trends.The protein ingredients market is projected to grow significantly, primarily due to the growing awareness about a healthy and nutritious diet, leading to increased consumption of functional foods and beverages. Increased dietary supplement consumption due to their health benefits is projected to drive the demand for protein ingredients positively. Moreover, the wide applications of protein ingredients and the manufacturing of superior personal care and cosmetic products, coupled with the promising growth of the cosmetics industry, are the additional factors fueling the protein ingredients market’s expansion.The growing participation by food companies in the R&D investments for the launch of new and enhanced foods with high protein content further expands the business growth opportunities. The market is also expected to grow significantly due to the growing consumption of plant-based protein products.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protein-ingredients-market Based on source, the global protein ingredients market is divided into plant and animal. Plant proteins, especially soy, pea, and rice, are growing in popularity as sustainable and vegan products, such as meat alternatives and dairy substitutes. Animal proteins, which include whey, casein, and collagen, are in demand due to their complete amino acid profiles, applications in sports nutrition, and use in beauty products. This differentiation is what pushes innovation and addresses the different tastes of consumers globally.The global protein ingredients market is categorized based on application into food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant formulations, personal care and cosmetics, and others. In food and beverages, proteins add nutritional value to snacks, bakery products, and beverages. Dietary supplements rely on proteins, such as whey and plant-based alternatives, for muscle recovery and health. Infant formulations utilize proteins like whey for growth and development, while personal care products use collagen and keratin for skin and hair health. Meanwhile, other applications refer to animal feed and pharmaceuticals, indicating wide market applicability.Based on form the protein ingredients market has been bifurcated into isolates, concentrates, and hydrolyzed. Isolates containing more than 90% protein can be applied best in sports nutrition and functional foods. Concentrates contain 70-85% protein, offering cost and nutrition benefits for supplements and bakery products. Hydrolyzed proteins, having been pre-digested, are better absorbed and applied for infant formulas and clinical nutrition.Based on geography, the global protein ingredients market is extending majorly in the Asia Pacific region due to various factors. These factors include the rising focus of the people on healthy diets, the growing middle-class population, and the increasing purchasing power of the people. Pea protein-based products, soy-based meat alternatives, mushroom-based products, and legume-based products are significantly growing in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global protein ingredients market that have been covered are Cargill Incorporated, ADM, and Bunge Limited, Roquette Frères, The Scoular Company, Burcon among others.The market analytics report segments the global protein ingredients market on the following basis:• By Sourceo Planto Animal• By Applicationo Food and Beverageso Dietary Supplementso Infant Formulationso Personal Care and Cosmeticso Others• By Formo Isolateso Concentrateso Hydrolyzed• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Others• Companies Profiledo Cargill, Incorporatedo DuPont de Nemours, Inc.o ADMo Bunge Limitedo Kerry Group plco Roquette Frèreso The Scoular Companyo Burcono FrieslandCampina Ingredientso Kewpie CorporationExplore More Reports:• Dairy Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dairy-ingredients-market • Almond Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/almond-ingredients-market • Pet Food Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pet-food-ingredients-market

