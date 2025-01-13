Gastric Cancer Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Gastric cancer companies working in the market are Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, & others,

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastric Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastric Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastric Cancer Market Report:

The Gastric Cancer market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for gastric cancer among the 7MM. Over half of all new gastric cancer cases globally are found in China and Japan, with Japan reporting the highest number of incident cases within the 7MM. Males are more frequently diagnosed with gastric cancer than females.

Several medications are approved for treating gastric cancer, including ENHERTU (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo), CYRAMZA (Eli Lilly), OPDIVO (Bristol-Myers Squibb), KEYTRUDA (Merck), AYVAKIT (Blueprint Medicines), HERCEPTIN (Genentech), and others. The pipeline for new treatments is promising, featuring emerging drugs like Bemarituzumab, Zolbetuximab, and Lenvatinib.

In January 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BeiGene’s PD-1 inhibitor, Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr), as a first-line combination therapy for advanced gastric cancer.

In March 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved VYLOY (zolbetuximab), an anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibody for patients with CLDN18.2 positive, unresectable, advanced, or recurrent gastric cancer. This makes VYLOY the first and only therapy targeting CLDN18.2 to gain approval from any regulatory authority worldwide.

In February 2024, the US FDA accepted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for TEVIMBRA, to be used in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, with an expected FDA action date in December 2024.

In 2022, Japan recorded the highest number of new gastric cancer cases among the 7MM, totaling 126,724.

In the US, approximately 37% of gastric cancer cases are identified at advanced stages.

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and others

The Gastric Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastric Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastric Cancer market dynamics.

Gastric Cancer Overview

Gastric cancer develops when cancer cells form in the stomach lining, which consists of five layers: mucosa, submucosa, muscularis propria, subserosa, and serosa. The tumor's location and the layers it invades are crucial for determining the cancer stage, which influences treatment options and prognosis. As the cancer progresses deeper into the layers, more extensive treatment becomes necessary.

Diagnosis involves reviewing medical history, physical exams, and tests for anemia or bleeding. Key diagnostic methods include upper endoscopy with biopsy and barium swallow x-rays, along with advanced imaging techniques like CT scans and MRIs to assess cancer staging and guide treatment.

Treatment for gastric cancer is customized based on the cancer's stage and location. Surgical options range from endoscopic mucosal resection for early cases to partial or total gastrectomy for advanced cancer. Neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapies, including chemotherapy and chemoradiation, aim to shrink tumors and reduce recurrence. Other interventions may involve stent placement, laser therapy, and gastrojejunostomy to restore digestive function. Additional treatment options include radiation, systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC). Various approved medications, such as ENHERTU, CYRAMZA, OPDIVO, KEYTRUDA, AYVAKIT, and HERCEPTIN, are available for treating gastric cancer.

The report offers a comprehensive view of gastric cancer's pathophysiology and diagnosis, including a real-world example of a patient's journey from symptom onset to diagnosis and treatment.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastric Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastric Cancer by Severity

Gastric Cancer Marketed Drugs

ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki): AstraZeneca/Daiichi

SankyoOPDIVO: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs

Bemarituzumab: Amgen

TEVIMBRA: BeiGene

Gastric Cancer Therapies

ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and others

Gastric Cancer Key Companies

Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, and others

Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

The outlook for gastric cancer treatment is optimistic, fueled by progress in targeted therapies and immunotherapies. ENHERTU, a HER2-targeted antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor, has broadened treatment options for HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer, gaining FDA approval in 2021 and European Commission approval in 2022. Similarly, OPDIVO (nivolumab) has gained attention as an adjuvant therapy for esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers, following FDA approval in 2021 based on phase III trial results. Emerging drugs like bemarituzumab, which targets FGFR2b, and zolbetuximab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin 18.2, show considerable promise in clinical trials. Bemarituzumab has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation, while zolbetuximab was recently approved in Japan as the first CLDN18.2-targeted therapy. These advancements highlight a strong pipeline and a growing market for innovative gastric cancer treatments, with further regulatory approvals expected to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Key companies, including Astellas, Eisai Pharma, and others, are advancing their leading candidates through various stages of clinical development, focusing on treatments for gastric cancer.

Scope of the Gastric Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastric Cancer Companies: Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Roche, Novartis, and others

Key Gastric Cancer Therapies: ENHERTU (Fam-Trastuzumab Deruxtecan-nxki), OPDIVO, Bemarituzumab, TEVIMBRA, and others

Gastric Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Gastric Cancer current marketed and Gastric Cancer emerging therapies

Gastric Cancer Market Dynamics: Gastric Cancer market drivers and Gastric Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastric Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastric Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Gastric Cancer

4. Gastric Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastric Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastric Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastric Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastric Cancer

9. Gastric Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastric Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Gastric Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Gastric Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastric Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastric Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastric Cancer Market Drivers

16. Gastric Cancer Market Barriers

17. Gastric Cancer Appendix

18. Gastric Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

