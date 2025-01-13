Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease companies working in the market are Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report:

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2024, Phathom Pharmaceuticals received an expanded indication for its acid suppression medication. The FDA broadened the label of Voquezna to include the treatment of heartburn associated with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In November 2023, the FDA approved VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets in 10 mg and 20 mg doses, a pioneering potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), as a new treatment option for adults. This medication is indicated for healing all grades of erosive esophagitis, commonly known as erosive GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). It is also approved for maintaining the healing of erosive GERD and providing relief from heartburn associated with the condition.

In May 2023, Phathom Pharmaceuticals refiled its New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for vonoprazan, seeking approval for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as erosive esophagitis.

In June 2022, Zydus Lifesciences received FDA approval to market Famotidine tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg strengths. Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker that reduces stomach acid, helping to relieve and prevent heartburn and other symptoms of acid reflux.

The market for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is expected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2034, driven by increasing prevalence, aging populations, greater awareness, lifestyle changes, and advancements in treatment options. The rising healthcare expenditure and the complications associated with GERD further highlight the growing global demand for effective management solutions.

Epidemiological data suggest that GERD is a widespread condition, though its exact prevalence varies across studies due to differences in diagnostic criteria and research methodologies.

Key challenges in GERD include the complexity of diagnosis, owing to the variability in symptoms, the need for thorough evaluation, and the difficulties in treating refractory cases or managing comorbid conditions that complicate treatment.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively developing therapies for GERD, with Cinclus Pharma, Braintree (a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals), N-Zyme Biomedical Inc., and others leading the way. These companies are introducing innovative and effective treatments to address the unmet needs of GERD patients.

According to our analysis, the prevalence of GERD in North America ranges from 18% to 28%, while in Europe, it varies between 9% and 26%. These findings reflect a substantial disease burden across both regions.

Our data also reveals that GERD is more prevalent in females than in males, suggesting a potential gender difference in the occurrence of the condition. This highlights the need to consider gender-specific factors when managing and treating GERD. The higher prevalence in females may be linked to factors such as hormonal fluctuations, differences in oesophageal motility, and anatomical differences.

We observed that individuals aged 50-59 years exhibit the highest GERD prevalence, while those aged 70 and older have the lowest. This pattern is likely due to age-related changes in gastrointestinal function, lifestyle factors, and comorbidities that become more common in older populations.

Our analysis also shows that GERD in the US, similar to other regions, is mainly classified into two subtypes: Non-erosive reflux disease (NERD) and erosive esophagitis (EE). The majority of GERD cases fall under the NERD category, highlighting the importance of recognizing and managing non-erosive forms of GERD.

In France, GERD has an overall prevalence of approximately 31%. The prevalence of frequent GERD is higher in individuals over 50 years old (10%) compared to those under 50 years (6%), emphasizing the role of age as a key factor in GERD prevalence.

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies: Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Plexxikon, and others

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies: VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), and others

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market dynamics.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Overview

Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition where stomach contents, including acid and bile, flow back into the oesophagus, causing symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation, and chest pain. This usually occurs due to dysfunction of the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), which normally prevents the backward flow of gastric contents. Other factors contributing to GERD include hiatal hernia, impaired oesophageal motility, obesity, and certain dietary habits, such as the consumption of spicy or fatty foods, caffeine, and alcohol. GERD can present as non-erosive reflux disease (NERD), where no visible damage is seen in the oesophageal lining, or erosive oesophagitis, which involves inflammation and damage to the oesophageal tissue.

The severity of GERD symptoms can vary and may include heartburn (a burning sensation in the chest, especially after eating or lying down), regurgitation of acidic material into the mouth, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), chest pain, and a chronic cough. These symptoms can severely affect quality of life and, if left untreated, may lead to complications such as oesophageal strictures, Barrett's oesophagus, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Severity



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Marketed Drugs

VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan): Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Emerging Drugs

BLI5100 (Tegoprazan): Braintree/ Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies

VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), and others

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Key Companies

Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Plexxikon, and others

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook

The management of GERD is organized into five stages, with stages I through IV focused on medical treatment and stage V involving surgical intervention. The primary goal of treatment is to reduce esophageal exposure to refluxate, alleviating symptoms, healing the esophagus, preventing complications, and maintaining remission. Most patients achieve adequate symptom control and esophageal healing through lifestyle changes and medication, making surgery unnecessary. However, surgery may be needed for those with severe symptoms, erosive esophagitis, or complications despite effective drug therapy.

Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in managing GERD at all stages. These include elevating the head of the bed, reducing fat intake, quitting smoking, cutting back on alcohol, losing weight, avoiding lying down after meals, and steering clear of large meals or trigger foods.

For patients with mild symptoms, periodic drug therapy is often used for symptom relief. This typically involves antacids, alginic acid (found in products like Gaviscon), or over-the-counter H2-receptor blockers.

- Antacids and Alginic Acid: Antacids provide quick relief by increasing the pH of gastric refluxate, but they are not sufficient for healing the esophagus. Alginic acid, found in some antacid products, forms a mechanical barrier that reduces reflux exposure to the esophagus.

- Over-the-Counter H2-Receptor Blockers: These drugs are used to prevent and relieve symptoms like heartburn and indigestion. They provide longer-lasting relief than antacids, though they act more slowly, making them better suited for preventing GERD symptoms.

For more persistent cases, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like DEXILANT (dexlansoprazole) are used to treat erosive esophagitis and heartburn from non-erosive GERD.

In patients with moderate to severe GERD, or documented erosive esophagitis, scheduled pharmacologic therapy is necessary. This involves the regular use of drugs to suppress gastric acid, reduce reflux symptoms, promote healing, and maintain remission.

Surgery is considered for patients who do not respond to medical treatments or develop complications. Non-compliance, cost issues, relapse after stopping medication, or ongoing symptoms despite continuous use of drugs can lead to surgical intervention. Surgery may also be needed for patients with complications such as large hiatal hernias, Barrett's esophagus, severe esophagitis, recurrent strictures, or significant pulmonary symptoms.

Scope of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies: Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Plexxikon, and others

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies: VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), and others

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market drivers and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

