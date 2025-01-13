Address by the High Commissioner at the 2025 Vasilopita cutting of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood in North London

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a pleasure and an honour to join you tonight at the annual NEW YEAR CAKE Vasilopita cutting of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood.

Allow me to extend my heartfelt wishes of my President and his government for a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year to all of you and your families.

As I have mentioned many times the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood has long been a pillar of our community here in the United Kingdom. Your commitment to preserving our heritage, fostering unity, and supporting the diaspora is truly commendable. Tonight’s event is a testament to these values and commitment.

Reflecting on the past year, we recognize both positive developments and challenges we are still faced with 2024 was a good year for the relations between the United Kingdom and Cyprus. The level of exchanges between the two government has reached record high levels and the work of the diaspora to this end has been instrumental.

At the same time, however, our Country remains divided and we still face all challenges related to the continuous occupation. As we enter 2025, we remain steadfast in our commitment to Cyprus and to achieving a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue. Therefore, we must continue to work together to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of our homeland.

The diaspora is a vital extension of Cyprus itself. Through your efforts, you continue to promote our culture, traditions and the enduring values of what constitutes a Cypriot. Your collective voice plays a key role in advocating for justice and peace for Cyprus.

Tonight’s cutting of the Vasilopita is more than a tradition – it is a symbol of hope, unity and blessings for the New Year. It reminds us of the importance of sharing, community and faith in a brighter future.

I would like to thank the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood for their continued efforts in organizing events like this, which bring us closer as a community. Your work ensures that our heritage and values are passed down to future generations.

In closing, I encourage all of us to continue supporting one another and to remain united as we face the challenges of the year ahead.

May the New Year bring health, joy and success to you and your families, and may it bring peace and justice to Cyprus.