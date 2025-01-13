Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency companies working in the market are AbbVie, Nestle, Digestive Care, Abbott, Orlando Health, Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report:

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market is expected to grow over the forecast period (2024–2034) due to the rising prevalence of the condition. In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency cases among the 7MM.

Among the various causes of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, Type 2 diabetes mellitus accounted for the highest number of cases in the 7MM. Key factors contributing to the development of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency include acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and unresectable pancreatic cancer.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) cases among the 7MM, and this number is anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Key causes of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in the U.S. include mild to moderate acute pancreatitis, severe acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis, and several other factors.

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Companies: AbbVie, Nestle, Digestive Care, Inc., AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., Abbott, Orlando Health, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies: PERTZYE, CREON, FW-EPI (adrulipase), ANG003, and others

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market dynamics.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Overview

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) occurs when the pancreas fails to produce enough enzymes, preventing the small intestine from fully digesting food. This condition can lead to complications such as malnutrition, reduced bone density, and growth issues in children. Common symptoms of EPI include bloating, abdominal cramps or pain, and diarrhea. It can be caused by conditions like pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, or surgeries involving the pancreas or upper gastrointestinal tract.

Diagnosing EPI involves a thorough evaluation by a healthcare provider. The process typically begins with a physical examination to check for symptoms linked to pancreatic insufficiency. To confirm the diagnosis, specific tests are usually ordered. These may include a stool elastase test to measure enzyme levels, blood tests to assess pancreatic enzyme function, and pancreatic function tests like the secretin stimulation test or the direct pancreatic function test to evaluate overall pancreatic activity. Together, these diagnostic methods help accurately diagnose EPI and guide the development of an appropriate treatment plan.

Get a Free sample for the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency by Severity

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Marketed Drugs

PERTZYE: Digestive Care

CREON: Solvay Pharmaceuticals

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Emerging Drugs

FW-EPI (adrulipase): First Wave Biopharma

ANG003: Anagram Therapeutics

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies

PERTZYE, CREON, FW-EPI (adrulipase), ANG003, and others

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Key Companies

AbbVie, Nestle, Digestive Care, Inc., AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., Abbott, Orlando Health, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others



Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Outlook

The treatment landscape for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) primarily includes pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), lifestyle changes (such as avoiding fatty foods, limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, and maintaining a balanced diet), and vitamin supplementation, particularly of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. PERT is the first-line treatment and is typically prescribed to patients. The pancreatic enzyme products used in PERT are derived from porcine pancreas and contain all three key pancreatic enzymes—amylase, protease, and lipase—though lipase plays the most critical role in therapy. Pharmacological treatments are the primary approach for managing EPI, and these medications are generally used as monotherapy and are not interchangeable. Several FDA-approved pancreatic enzyme products (PEPs) are available for treating maldigestion in patients with insufficient pancreatic enzyme production, including CREON, PANCREAZE, PERTZYE, VIOKACE, and ZENPEP. Pain management medications may also be required for some patients.

Scope of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Companies: AbbVie, Nestle, Digestive Care, Inc., AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., Abbott, Orlando Health, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici, and others

Key Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapies: PERTZYE, CREON, FW-EPI (adrulipase), ANG003, and others

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency current marketed and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency emerging therapies

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market drivers and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

4. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

9. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Unmet Needs

11. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Drivers

16. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Barriers

17. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Appendix

18. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline

"Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market. A detailed picture of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment guidelines.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.