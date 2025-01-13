Meat processing equipment market to surpass US$21.1 billion by 2030 at a 5% CAGR

Global meat processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76%, reaching a market size of US$21.148 billion in 2030 from US$16.760 billion in 2025.

The market will witness continued expansion owing to changing consumer preference for convenient meat-processed foods and R&D investments in evolving eco-friendly designs for meat processing.” — Analyst

NOIDA, INDIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meat processing equipment is a technology designed with highly sophisticated methods and easy-to-use features to make it comfortable for people and food processing businesses to process meat.The growth of the convenience food market is one of the major factors impacting the sector’s expansion. The changing preferences of consumers towards healthier alternatives, higher per capita disposable income levels, and increasing demand for snacks and fried foods are motivational factors that prompt convenience food manufacturers to continuously innovate and introduce higher-quality products. Also, rising technological advancements such as the top-of-the-line meat-slicing machinery are anticipated to boost the meat processing equipment market. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the industry will rise more rapidly over the next five years due to increased concerns about cleanliness and hygiene. Additionally, the market will be expanding in the upcoming years due to rising processed meat consumption and growing food safety concerns.During the forecast period, the market will witness continued expansion due to changing consumer preference for convenient meat processed foods. The market will see steady continued growth backed by investment in research and development in evolving eco-friendly designs for meat processing. It will be also backed up by automation in the market. For example, in March 2024, TVI Entwicklung & Produktion GmbH demonstrated the GMS 1000, a highly automated single-track portioning machine, at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne. With its remarkable product yield, reliable product formation, adaptability, user-friendliness, and simplicity of integration into current lines along with its high level of digitalization.The Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meat-processing-equipment-market The meat equipment market is segmented by type into slicing, dicing, grinding, blending, and other equipment. Slicing equipment is used to cut the meat into smaller pieces for serving it to various end-users. It allows the meat processing industry to produce more sliced meat quickly as well as uniformly. Also, fully and even partially automated slicing equipment makes the risk of injury negligible and thus, widely demanded. Grinding equipment such as meat grinding machines, frozen meat slicers, automatic meat mixer machines, and others. are used for cutting the meat into slices and grinding them into meat grains of different sizes. During the forecast period, grinding equipment is anticipated to continue dominating the meat equipment market due to the huge demand for grounded meat across various end-usersThe meat equipment market by meat type is segmented into beef, pork, poultry, and others. Beef processing includes slicing, grinding, dicing, and blending the beef to produce products like ground beef, and processed beef among others. Pork processing involves cutting, and processing animals like pigs, and others to make products such as ham, bacon, salami, and ground meat. While, poultry involves processing chicken, turkey, and others. for making various products like nuggets, ready-to-eat-chicken, frozen meals, etc. During the forecast period, beef and pork will continue to dominate the meat equipment market while poultry will be the fastest-growing market due to increasing demand for poultry-based processed foods.Based on geography, North America will be witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period. The growing concern of people over food safety and quality will drive robust growth. Also, the use of cutting-edge technology for increased automation and efficiency in processing will be driving the market. Further, the increasing consumer safety regulations along with continued investment by market players for automation and technological development will be propelling the region’s growthThe report includes the major players operating in the meat equipment market: GEA Group AG, Mepaco, Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., TOMRA, JBT Corporation, Marel, Talsabell S.A., Bettcher Industries, Inc., MAINCA, Biro Manufacturing Company, Frontmatec, Reiser, Risco, and Maetek.The market analytics report segments the meat processing equipment market as follows:• By Typeo Slicing Equipmento Dicing Equipmento Grinding Equipmento Blending Equipmento Others• By Meat Typeo Beefo Porko Poultryo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• GEA Group AG• Mepaco• Middleby Corporation• Heat and Control, Inc.• TOMRA• JBT Corporation• Marel• Talsabell S.A.• Bettcher Industries, Inc.• MAINCA• Biro Manufacturing Company• Frontmatec• Reiser• Risco• MaetekExplore More Reports:• Global Lab-Grown Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-lab-grown-meat-market • Meat Snacks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meat-snacks-market • Plant-based Meat Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/plant-based-meat-market

