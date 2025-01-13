Crohn's Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Crohn's Disease companies working in the market are Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Biogen, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Tillotts Pharma, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Crohn's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Crohn's Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Crohn's Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Crohn's Disease Market Report:

The Crohn's Disease Treatment Market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 9,000 million in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

In December 2024, Celltrion announced FDA approval for **STEQEYMA® (ustekinumab-stba)**, a biosimilar to STELARA® (ustekinumab), for subcutaneous or intravenous administration. The approval covers adult and pediatric patients with plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, as well as adult patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.



On October 14, 2024, **Dong-A-ST** revealed that its biosimilar **Imuldosa (ustekinumab-srlf/DMB-3115)** received FDA approval for treating autoimmune conditions such as plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. The original drug, Stelara, developed by Janssen Biotech, achieved global sales of $10.86 billion in 2023. Imuldosa’s approval provides a more affordable treatment alternative for long-term management of autoimmune diseases.



In October 2024, **Eli Lilly and Company** reported that their drug **mirikizumab** outperformed ustekinumab in achieving histologic response at Week 52 in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease, irrespective of prior biologic use. The findings from the VIVID-1 Phase 3 trial, which utilized systematic bowel segment assessments based on ECCO guidelines, were presented at UEG Week in Vienna (October 12-15, 2024).



In October 2024, **Johnson & Johnson** shared positive Phase 3 study results for **TREMFYA® (guselkumab)** in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis during UEG Week 2024. Data from the GALAXI 2 & 3 and QUASAR maintenance studies showed high rates of endoscopic remission in biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory patients, including those unresponsive to JAK inhibitors. These findings highlight TREMFYA’s potential as an effective option for patients who have not responded to other biologics.



Crohn’s disease, a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), leads to inflammation in the digestive tract, causing symptoms such as abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. The condition can affect different parts of the digestive system and is commonly diagnosed in individuals aged 20-30. Types of Crohn's disease include ileocolitis, ileitis, gastroduodenal CD, jejunoileitis, and Crohn’s colitis.



The exact causes of Crohn’s disease remain unclear, but genetic, immune system dysfunction, and environmental factors are believed to play a role. Symptoms vary from person to person and can range from mild to severe, often including abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, anemia, weight loss, and complications like perianal fistula. In some cases, patients may also experience symptoms outside the gastrointestinal tract.



Diagnosis typically involves clinical evaluation, imaging, endoscopy, and pathological studies to rule out other conditions like ulcerative colitis or cancer. Blood tests, though not diagnostic, are valuable for monitoring disease activity.



In 2023, approximately 1.97 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn’s disease were reported in the 7MM, with numbers expected to rise in the coming years. Drug treatments include aminosalicylates, antibiotics, and corticosteroids for initial management, while immunomodulators are used for maintenance of remission. Among treatment classes, Anti-TNF therapies generated the highest revenue in 2023, followed by Anti-integrin therapies.



Despite advancements, existing treatments face challenges such as side effects from long-term use, high costs, and issues with patient adherence, highlighting the need for novel and effective therapies.



World IBD Day, observed annually on May 19, raises global awareness about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, urging collective action to support the 10 million people affected by IBD worldwide.

Several leading companies are shaping the Crohn's Disease treatment landscape, including Celgene, Eli Lilly and Company, Arena Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma, Janssen, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. Below is an overview of the country-wise and therapy-wise market size for Crohn’s Disease.



In 2023, the total Crohn's Disease Market Size in the United States was approximately USD 7,300 million, with projections indicating growth at a CAGR of around 5% through 2034.



Among the 7MM countries, Spain reported the smallest Crohn's Disease Market Size in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the region's total market.



Within the EU4 and UK region, Germany held the largest market share, representing approximately 35% of the total Crohn’s Disease Market Size in that area.



In terms of therapy, Adalimumab dominated the Crohn's Disease Market in 2023, generating revenue of approximately USD 3,400 million across the 7MM.

In 2023, approximately 430,000 cases in the mild patient population received treatment, while around 640,000 cases in the moderate to severe patient population were treated with first-line therapies in the United States.

Key Crohn's Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Biogen, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Tillotts Pharma (Zeria Pharmaceutical), Gilead Sciences and Galapagos NV, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb), Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, and others

Key Crohn's Disease Therapies: ENTYVIO (Vedolizumab), STELARA (Ustekinumab), VELSIPITY (etrasimod), Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), and others

The Crohn's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Crohn's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Crohn's Disease market dynamics.

Crohn's Disease Overview

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. This inflammation can affect any part of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, but it most commonly impacts the ileum (the end of the small intestine) and the colon.

Crohn's Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Crohn's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Crohn's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Crohn's Disease in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Crohn's Disease in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Crohn's Disease by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Crohn's Disease by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Crohn's Disease by Severity

Crohn’s Disease Marketed Drugs

ENTYVIO (Vedolizumab): Takeda Pharmaceutical

STELARA (Ustekinumab): Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs

VELSIPITY (etrasimod): Pfizer/Arena Pharmaceuticals

Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063): Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb)

Crohn's Disease Therapies

ENTYVIO (Vedolizumab), STELARA (Ustekinumab), VELSIPITY (etrasimod), Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), and others

Crohn's Disease Key Companies

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Biogen, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Tillotts Pharma (Zeria Pharmaceutical), Gilead Sciences and Galapagos NV, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb), Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, and others

Crohn's Disease Market Outlook

Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a group of conditions characterized by chronic inflammation (pain and swelling) in the intestines. If left untreated or poorly managed, Crohn's disease can progress, causing long-term damage to the intestinal lining and recurrent flare-ups with acute symptoms. Treatment options include nutritional therapy, smoking cessation, and pharmacological interventions. In severe or persistent cases, surgery may be necessary. The primary goals of pharmacological therapy are to alleviate symptoms, maintain or improve quality of life, and minimize drug-related side effects.

Currently, the biologics market for Crohn's disease is dominated by anti-TNF agents, such as adalimumab and infliximab. However, newer classes like anti-integrins and interleukin inhibitors are gaining traction due to their favorable clinical profiles (e.g., absence of black box warnings) and patient-friendly dosing schedules. For patients who do not achieve remission with conventional therapies, escalation to advanced biologic treatments—such as infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, natalizumab, and ustekinumab—is often recommended. Surgery may also be required when medical treatments fail to control the disease or address complications.

The growth of the Crohn's disease drugs market is anticipated to be driven by several factors, including the introduction of innovative therapies with improved clinical profiles and convenient routes of administration, increased adoption of advanced targeted treatments, advancements in research and development, the discovery of new diagnostic biomarkers, and a rising prevalence of the disease. However, market growth may face challenges from the introduction of biosimilars, delays in accurate diagnosis, and difficulties in treating complex cases, such as fistulizing Crohn's disease.

Scope of the Crohn's Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Crohn's Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Biogen, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Tillotts Pharma (Zeria Pharmaceutical), Gilead Sciences and Galapagos NV, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene (Bristol Myers Squibb), Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Mesoblast, and others

Key Crohn's Disease Therapies: ENTYVIO (Vedolizumab), STELARA (Ustekinumab), VELSIPITY (etrasimod), Zeposia (Ozanimod; RPC1063), and others

Crohn's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Crohn's Disease current marketed and Crohn's Disease emerging therapies

Crohn's Disease Market Dynamics: Crohn's Disease market drivers and Crohn's Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Crohn's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Crohn's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Crohn's Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Crohn's Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Crohn's Disease

4. Crohn's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Crohn's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Crohn's Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Crohn's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Crohn's Disease

9. Crohn's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Crohn's Disease Unmet Needs

11. Crohn's Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Crohn's Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Crohn's Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Crohn's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Crohn's Disease Market Drivers

16. Crohn's Disease Market Barriers

17. Crohn's Disease Appendix

18. Crohn's Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

