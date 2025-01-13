Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA Approvals by DelveInsight

Complicated urinary infections companies working in the market are Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics., and others.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report:

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Several key companies are driving advancements in the treatment landscape for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Shionogi, Pfizer, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Spero Therapeutics, Allecra, and others. Detailed insights into the market size by country and therapy are outlined below.

In 2023, the total market size for complicated urinary tract infections in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.6 billion, and this figure is expected to grow significantly by 2034 during the study period (2020–2034).

Among the 7MM, the United States held the largest market share for cUTIs in 2023, followed by Japan and Germany. Spain accounted for the smallest market size, contributing around 5% to the total market in 2023.

By 2034, emerging therapies for cUTIs are projected to generate substantial revenue, with cefepime/AAI101 (enmetazobactam) expected to lead, followed by cefepime/zidebactam and cefepime/VNRX-5133 (taniborbactam) in the EU4 and the UK.

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) Market is poised for growth as awareness of the condition rises and more effective treatment options are developed.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections, ranging from uncomplicated cases to more severe forms like complicated UTIs, pyelonephritis, and urosepsis. cUTIs are a diverse category encompassing various forms of the condition.

The clinical presentation of symptomatic cUTIs varies widely, from mild lower urinary tract symptoms (e.g., frequency and urgency) to severe systemic issues such as bacteremia and sepsis. Severe presentations are often linked to factors like complete urinary obstruction or trauma to the genitourinary tract, especially when accompanied by hematuria.

Diagnosis of cUTIs relies on clinical assessment, microbiological testing, and radiological imaging. Common UTI presentations include acute cystitis, pyelonephritis, and less frequently, acute prostatitis. For patients with abnormal urinary tracts, presentations may be atypical. Diagnostic imaging such as ultrasound and CT scans can be crucial for identifying conditions like perinephric abscesses, urinary retention, hydronephrosis, or obstructive pyelonephritis caused by stones in septic patients.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the United States accounted for approximately 42% of the diagnosed incident cases of cUTI in the 7MM in 2023, the highest among these regions.

Treatment of cUTIs focuses on eradicating infections, preventing complications, and relieving symptoms. Early intervention is essential to reduce the risk of progression to more severe conditions like pyelonephritis. Current pharmacotherapy includes beta-lactamase inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, and combination therapies. Dietary supplements may also be recommended.

Several emerging drugs have the potential to significantly impact the cUTI market during the forecast period, including Cefepime/enmetazobactam, Cefepime/taniborbactam, Cefepime/zidebactam, Nacubactam with cefepime or aztreonam, Tebipenem Poxil Hydrobromide, and Imipenem/Cilastatin with XNW4107, among others.

In 2023, cephalosporins held the largest market share among all cUTI therapies in the 7MM. Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany is projected to have the largest market size for cUTIs during the study period (2020–2034).

With the increasing global burden of cUTIs and the rising threat of antibiotic resistance, there is a growing need for alternative approaches to prevent and manage UTIs. This creates opportunities for innovative solutions beyond traditional antibiotics to address this common and challenging condition.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of cUTI, accounting for around 26% of cases in 2023. This number is expected to increase by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%.

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapies: AVYCAZ (ceftazidime/avibactam), RECARBRIO (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam), Cefepime/enmetazobactam, Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222), and others

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Complicated Urinary Tract Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market dynamics.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Overview

Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) are infections that occur in patients with underlying conditions or structural abnormalities in the urinary tract, making them more difficult to treat and more likely to cause severe complications. Unlike uncomplicated UTIs, which generally occur in healthy individuals, cUTIs are associated with factors such as urinary tract obstructions, kidney stones, diabetes, or the presence of indwelling catheters. These factors increase the risk of infection recurrence, progression, and potential systemic issues like sepsis.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections by Severity

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Marketed Drugs

RECARBRIO (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam): Merck Sharp & Dohme

AVYCAZ (ceftazidime/avibactam): AbbVie/Pfizer

Cefepime/enmetazobactam: Allecra Therapeutics

Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222): Wockhardt

AVYCAZ (ceftazidime/avibactam), RECARBRIO (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam), Cefepime/enmetazobactam, Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222), and others

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Key Companies

Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Outlook

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections, presenting in a range of clinical forms from mild, uncomplicated cases to complicated UTIs (cUTIs), pyelonephritis, and severe urosepsis.

Antimicrobial therapy remains the primary treatment option for patients diagnosed with cUTIs. ZERBAXA (ceftolozane/tazobactam), developed by Cubist Pharmaceuticals and later acquired by Merck & Dohme, was the first drug approved for treating adults with cUTIs in 2014.

AVYCAZ, targeting cUTIs, including pyelonephritis caused by specific bacteria like Enterobacteriaceae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, received its initial U.S. approval in February 2015, followed by European approval in June 2016.

Other FDA- and EMA-approved therapies for cUTIs include RECARBRIO (Merck), Fetroja (Shionogi), VABOMERE (Melinta Therapeutics), and ZEMDRI (Cipla Therapeutics).

In the coming years, advancements in diagnostic methods, increased awareness about cUTIs, and the introduction of novel therapies with improved clinical profiles are expected to drive progress in the field. The growing prevalence of cUTIs, combined with innovations in treatment and increased global healthcare spending, is anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period of 2024–2034.

In summary, several promising therapies are expected to enter the cUTI market, transforming the treatment landscape and contributing to significant advancements in managing this condition.

Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapies: AVYCAZ (ceftazidime/avibactam), RECARBRIO (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam), Cefepime/enmetazobactam, Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222), and others

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections current marketed and Complicated Urinary Tract Infections emerging therapies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Dynamics: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market drivers and Complicated Urinary Tract Infections market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

