Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Clostridium Difficile Infections companies working in market are Pfizer, Valneva, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, MGB Biopharma, Acurx Pharmaceuticals.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Clostridium Difficile Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Clostridium Difficile Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Report:

The Clostridium Difficile Infections market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the total market size for Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in the 7MM was approximately USD 540 billion, with the United States accounting for about USD 415 billion. The incidence of CDI is rising, particularly among the aging population, as individuals become more vulnerable due to factors such as weakened immune systems, underlying health conditions, and extended hospital stays. Increased awareness and understanding of the condition have also contributed to a rise in its detection and diagnosis.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the number of incident cases of Clostridium difficile infection across the 7MM was approximately 670,000 in 2023. This number is expected to rise by 2034, driven by the growing aging population worldwide, which is more susceptible to infections.

In 2023, the US accounted for around 70% of these cases, the highest proportion, followed by the EU4 and the UK with 21%, and Japan with about 9%. The incidence is expected to increase during the forecast period, influenced by factors such as contaminated food, water sources, and contact with asymptomatic carriers.

The gender distribution for Clostridium difficile infection was found to be slightly higher in females compared to males. In 2023, about 43% of cases were male, while 57% were female in the US.

In the EU4 and the UK, approximately 100,000 healthcare-associated Clostridium difficile infections (HA-CDI) and 38,000 community-associated infections (CA-CDI) were reported. These numbers are anticipated to change over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Current treatments for CDI include antibiotics like metronidazole, vancomycin, and fidaxomicin, which target and eliminate the bacteria causing the infection. Additionally, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has proven to be an effective solution, especially for recurrent or refractory cases, by restoring the balance of gut microbiota.

Approved CDI therapies include Merck’s DIFICID (fidaxomicin), a narrow-spectrum drug with higher cure rates, and ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab). However, their availability is limited due to high costs. A major challenge in treating CDI is the high recurrence rate after initial successful therapy. Furthermore, certain bacterial strains have developed resistance to commonly used antibiotics such as metronidazole, vancomycin, and fidaxomicin, complicating treatment and reducing the effectiveness of standard therapies. There is also a lack of alternative treatment options for cases that either recur or fail to respond to conventional therapies.

The variability in recent epidemiological data highlights the evolving nature of CDI, necessitating continuous monitoring and research for a more accurate understanding and better-targeted interventions. Despite these challenges, several companies are investing in the research and development of new CDI treatments. These include Pfizer’s vaccine PF-06425090, Finch Therapeutics' CP101, Vedanta Biosciences' VE303, and MGB Biopharma’s MGB-BP-3, with expected launches between 2024 and 2034.

In October 2022, Summit Therapeutics presented the results from its Ri-CoDIFy Phase III clinical trial at IDWeek 2022, but did not provide any updates on the future of ridinilazole.

In September 2022, Seres Therapeutics completed the rolling submission process for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for SER-109, intended to prevent recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (rCDI), to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In March 2022, Pfizer released results from its Phase III CLOVER trial, which assessed the vaccine candidate PF-06425090 for preventing Clostridium difficile infection.

In April 2022, Lumen Bioscience shared progress on LMN-201, an investigational oral treatment to prevent and treat C. difficile infection (CDI). They successfully completed a Phase 1 first-in-human study, demonstrating the drug’s effective delivery via enteric capsules to the gut.

In April 2022, Vedanta Biosciences published results from a Phase 1a/1b study of VE303 in healthy adults in the journal *Cell Host & Microbe*. VE303 is a promising bacterial consortium candidate for preventing recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).

In December 2021, Summit Therapeutics announced topline results from the Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study, evaluating ridinilazole for treating C. difficile infection and achieving Sustained Clinical Response (SCR) in patients.

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies: Pfizer, Valneva, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, MGB Biopharma, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Da Volterra, Synthetic Biologics, Deinove, Oragenics, C. difficile Monoclonal Antibody, Crestone, MicroPharm Ltd., SAb Biotherapeutics, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics/Nestlé Health Science, Finch Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Mikrobiomik Healthcare, Lumen Bioscience, Adiso Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapies: ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab), DIFICID/ DIFICLIR/ DAFCLIR (fidaxomicin), PF-06425090 (Clostridium Difficile Infection vaccine), VE303, MGB-BP-3, and others

The Clostridium Difficile Infections market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Clostridium Difficile Infections pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Clostridium Difficile Infections market dynamics.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Overview

Clostridium difficile is a gram-positive, rod-shaped, motile, spore-forming, obligate anaerobe, found in 2–5% of the adult population as part of the normal gastrointestinal flora. It is the only anaerobic, spore-forming pathogen associated with hospital-acquired infections. As a toxin-producing organism, Clostridium difficile generates two types of toxins: Toxin A (an enterotoxin) and Toxin B (a cytotoxin), which contribute to a range of disease severity from mild to fatal. Symptoms of a Clostridium difficile infection, beyond watery diarrhea, include abdominal pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and loss of appetite. The fecal occult blood test is often positive, although active bleeding is rare. In the most severe cases, the infection can be life-threatening, with symptoms like severe dehydration, abdominal distension, hypoalbuminemia with peripheral edema, and circulatory shock. Other serious complications include toxic megacolon, colon perforation, intestinal paralysis, kidney failure, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, septicemia, and death. Although rare, extracolonic manifestations may include small intestine infiltration, reactive arthritis, and bacteremia.

Risk factors for Clostridium difficile infection include being over 65 years old, having underlying health conditions or comorbidities, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), immunodeficiency (such as HIV), malnutrition, obesity, being female, and low serum albumin levels.

Due to the specific nature of Clostridium difficile, isolating and identifying the pathogen can be difficult for some routine microbiology laboratories. However, recent advancements in molecular biology, including polymerase chain reaction and whole-genome sequencing, have greatly enhanced our understanding of the genetic diversity, evolution, epidemiology, and pathogenicity of Clostridium difficile.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Clostridium Difficile Infections market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections by Location

Diagnosed Prevalence of Clostridium Difficile Infections by Severity

Clostridium Difficile Infections Marketed Drugs

ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

DIFICID/ DIFICLIR/ DAFCLIR (fidaxomicin): Merck & Co/ Tillotts Pharma/ Astellas Pharma

Clostridium Difficile Infections Emerging Drugs

PF-06425090 (Clostridium Difficile Infection vaccine): Pfizer

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences

MGB-BP-3: MGB Biopharma

Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapies

ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab), DIFICID/ DIFICLIR/ DAFCLIR (fidaxomicin), PF-06425090 (Clostridium Difficile Infection vaccine), VE303, MGB-BP-3, and others

Clostridium Difficile Infections Key Companies

Pfizer, Valneva, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, MGB Biopharma, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Da Volterra, Synthetic Biologics, Deinove, Oragenics, C. difficile Monoclonal Antibody, Crestone, MicroPharm Ltd., SAb Biotherapeutics, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics/Nestlé Health Science, Finch Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Mikrobiomik Healthcare, Lumen Bioscience, Adiso Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Clostridium Difficile Infections Treatment Market

The current treatment for Clostridium difficile infection is therapeutic rather than preventive. Managing the infection is challenging due to high recurrence rates, and the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics such as clindamycin, cephalosporins, quinolones, and penicillins increases the risk of infection. These antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiota, creating an environment that supports Clostridium difficile growth. The recommended duration of antimicrobial therapy for primary infection is 10–14 days, but restoring gut microbiota diversity, which is disrupted by prolonged antibiotic use, is crucial for recovery.

Treatment guidelines typically recommend vancomycin, fidaxomicin, and metronidazole as first-line antibiotics for Clostridium difficile infection. Although metronidazole is widely available, its inconsistent pharmacokinetics for intestinal infections make vancomycin or fidaxomicin the preferred options for clinically significant cases.

Oral vancomycin is well-tolerated and commonly prescribed for treating Clostridium difficile infection. However, the latest guidelines from IDSA-SHEA and ESCMID recommend fidaxomicin as the preferred treatment for initial and recurrent infections, due to its narrow spectrum of action and antimicrobial stewardship. Merck’s DIFICID (fidaxomicin) was approved by the US FDA in 2011 for treating CDAD in adults, and in 2020, for use in children aged six months or older. Despite this, conventional antibiotics have limitations, especially with high recurrence rates. In such cases, managing recurrent Clostridium difficile infections (rCDI) is a major clinical challenge, with pulsed tapered vancomycin or combination therapies, including fidaxomicin, often being recommended.

The FDA also approved ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab) to prevent rCDI in adults at high risk for recurrence. It works by binding to and neutralizing Clostridium difficile toxin B, and is recommended as an adjunct therapy to help restore gut microbiota, which is a primary goal in treating the infection. However, the increasing rates of antibiotic resistance in recent years have reduced the effectiveness of current treatments, highlighting the need for alternative, more targeted therapies for Clostridium difficile infection.

Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Outlook

Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) treatment guidelines recommend vancomycin, fidaxomicin, and metronidazole, with vancomycin and fidaxomicin preferred due to metronidazole’s inconsistent efficacy in treating intestinal infections. The typical treatment duration is 10-14 days, but extended use of antibiotics disrupts gut microbiota, complicating recovery. Probiotics and intermittent low-dose antibiotics are used to restore gut diversity and reduce recurrence risk. Bezlotoxumab, a recent FDA-approved antitoxin, helps prevent recurrent CDI (rCDI) in high-risk patients.

For recurrences, tapered or intermittent doses of vancomycin or fidaxomicin are preferred over metronidazole. In cases of multiple recurrences, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) may be required. The 2021 IDSA-SHEA guidelines recommend fidaxomicin as the primary treatment for initial and recurrent CDI, with vancomycin as an acceptable alternative. For non-severe cases, metronidazole can be used if other options are unavailable.

With rising antibiotic resistance, vancomycin and fidaxomicin have replaced metronidazole as first-line treatments. Fidaxomicin is preferred for reducing rCDI rates (15-20%). For multiple recurrences, vancomycin with rifaximin or FMT may be alternatives to fidaxomicin.

Bezlotoxumab is recommended for high-risk patients, though its use is limited by logistical factors and warnings for patients with heart failure. The main challenges in CDI treatment include high recurrence rates and gut microbiota depletion, prompting the need for microbiome-sparing therapies. New drug candidates, including vaccines and microbiome therapies, are progressing in development.

The pipeline for CDI treatments includes promising agents like Pfizer’s PF-06425090 vaccine, Finch Therapeutics' CP101, Vedanta Biosciences’ VE303, and MGB Biopharma’s MGB-BP-3, expected to launch between 2024 and 2034. These developments are anticipated to meet unmet needs, potentially increasing the CDI market size as the incidence of the infection rises during the forecast period.

Scope of the Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Companies: Pfizer, Valneva, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, MGB Biopharma, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Da Volterra, Synthetic Biologics, Deinove, Oragenics, C. difficile Monoclonal Antibody, Crestone, MicroPharm Ltd., SAb Biotherapeutics, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics/Nestlé Health Science, Finch Therapeutics, Destiny Pharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Mikrobiomik Healthcare, Lumen Bioscience, Adiso Therapeutics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapies: ZINPLAVA (bezlotoxumab), DIFICID/ DIFICLIR/ DAFCLIR (fidaxomicin), PF-06425090 (Clostridium Difficile Infection vaccine), VE303, MGB-BP-3, and others

Clostridium Difficile Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Clostridium Difficile Infections current marketed and Clostridium Difficile Infections emerging therapies

Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Dynamics: Clostridium Difficile Infections market drivers and Clostridium Difficile Infections market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Clostridium Difficile Infections Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Clostridium Difficile Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

