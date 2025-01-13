Beta-glucan market to grow at a 8.64% CAGR reaching US$810 million by 2030

Global beta-glucan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64%, reaching a market size of US$809.763 million by 2030 from US$535.077 million in 2025.

New extraction and processing technologies are making beta glucan more cost-effective and easily available, leading to increased availability and application in many industries.” — Analyst

NOIDA, INDIA, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the beta-glucan market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$809.763 million by 2030.Beta-glucan is a kind of soluble fiber in the cell walls of certain plants, bacteria, and fungi . It is a very complex carbohydrate that consists of glucose molecules bound together distinctly. The benefits of beta-glucan are its ability to promote heart health by reducing levels of cholesterol, its stimulation of white blood cell production to boost the immune system, and its regulation of blood glucose levels. Further, it also encourages healthy digestion by delaying the intestinal passage of food. It works via viscosity, immune system stimulation, and binding to cholesterol within the digestive system.The beta-glucan market is growing rapidly due to raising consumer awareness about its health benefits. The trend of adopting healthy lifestyles globally and the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages also fuel this growth in the market during the forecasted period. The continuing growth in the food and beverage industry, especially in developing economies, is contributing to beta-glucan use in various products. New extraction and processing technologies are making beta glucan more cost-effective and easily available, leading to increased availability and application in many industries. Another key driving factor in the growth of demand for beta-glucans is that they hold great potential to manage chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.With the emergence of the beta-glucan market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, the Neu-REFIX Beta-glucan received designation by the US FDA for its rare pediatric disease and orphan drug for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in September 2024. This further propels the pre-clinical and clinical studies of this in Japan and India to FDA clinical trials in the USA.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/beta-glucan-market By type, the beta-glucan market can be classified into two types. The soluble type of beta-glucan is expected to promote major market growth during the projected period due to the diverse advantages of the segment such as health benefits from cholesterol-lowering and blood sugar-controlling, and immunity boosters. It will be effective in lowering both the LDL and the total cholesterol levels, slowing down the absorption of glucose while boosting immunity to fight infections.The beta-glucan market is segmented by source into yeast, mushrooms, cereals, and others. The cereals segment is expected to have the largest market share. This is due to cereals being highly available, affordable, and extensively researched for their health benefits, with wide and versatile applications. A simple source of beta-glucan is oats and barley and these are less expensive than many other sources.The beta-glucan market is divided by application into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment will dominate the beta-glucan market as consumers increasingly consume more functional foods and beverages that offer health benefits beyond providing basic nutrition. Examples include cholesterol reduction, blood sugar regulation, and boosting immunity against infections. The applicable versatility is in cereals, bread, dairy products, and beverages, among others. Increasing awareness of the health potential of beta-glucan is also growing demand among consumers holding active research towards its health benefits.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the beta-glucan market is growing significantly due to growing health consciousness, rapid economic growth, and an increasing elderly population. People are focusing more on health and wellness, thereby driving the demand for products such as functional foods and beverages with beta-glucan supplements. The region's rising disposable income combined with a favorable regulatory environment makes it a well-poised area for selling health-promoting products. Countries like China, Japan, and India contribute significantly to this growth as they are key markets due to their large populations and increasing health consciousness.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the beta-glucan market have been covered as Kerry Group plc, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Ohly, Merck KGaA, Leiber GmbH, and Lantmännen Biorefineries, among others.The market analytics report segments the beta-glucan market as follows:• By Typeo Solubleo Insoluble• By Sourceo Cerealso Mushroomso Yeasto Others• By Applicationo Food and Beverageso Cosmetics and Personal Careo Pharmaceuticalso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Kerry Group plc• Ceapro Inc.• AngelYeast Co., Ltd.• Super Beta-glucan• Ohly• Garuda International, Inc.• Merck KGaA• Lantmännen Oats Ab• Leiber GmbH• Lantmännen Biorefineries

