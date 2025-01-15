The 2025 State of Testing™ Report Highlights AI Adoption Gaps and the Evolving Role of Testing Teams

The 2025 edition, of the State of testing survey Highlights AI Adoption Gaps and the Evolving Role of Testing Teams

REHOVOT, ISRAEL, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 State of Testing™ report has unveiled key insights into the global testing community, shedding light on the challenges of adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and the evolving composition of testing teams in modern software development. This year’s findings highlight a pivotal moment for the testing industry as it navigates technological innovation and the demands of Agile and DevOps methodologies.Nearly Half of the Testing Community Has Yet to Adopt AIThe 2025 State of Testing report reveals that 45.65% of respondents have not yet integrated AI tools into their testing processes, reasoned by significant barriers to adoption. While this is an improvement to the 60% who proclaimed so last year, the adoption rate for AI is still far from initial expectations.The barriers to adoption most cited include a lack of awareness, confidence in AI capabilities, and organizational readiness. While 40.58% of respondents are using AI for test case creation and 34.7% for generating realistic test data, the overall adoption rate remains cautious.“The reluctance to adopt AI highlights a critical gap in the industry,” said Joel Montvelisky, Chief Product Officer at PractiTest, one of the initiators of the annual survey. “Organizations need to address these barriers by investing in AI education, building trust in AI-driven processes, and ensuring readiness for integration into QA workflows.”Testing Teams Are Growing and DiversifyingOne of the most striking trends in the 2025 report is the significant growth in large testing teams, which have increased from 17% to 30% over the past two years. This growth reflects a broader definition of what constitutes a testing team in today’s Agile and DevOps-driven environments. Modern testing teams now include diverse roles such as DevOps engineers, developers, automation engineers, and even product owners who contribute to quality assurance processes.This shift aligns with the industry’s focus on embedding quality throughout the development lifecycle. By integrating testing responsibilities across roles, organizations are achieving more comprehensive test coverage and fostering collaboration across teams. However, as the report notes, the inclusion of additional roles does not diminish the critical need for dedicated testers and QA engineers.“Even in Agile and DevOps models, organizations are rediscovering the importance of investing in dedicated QA professionals,” said Joel. “While quality is everyone’s responsibility, effective testing still requires skilled individuals focused solely on ensuring software reliability and performance.”The Future of Testing Teams and AI IntegrationThe report emphasizes that as testing teams evolve, the demand for skilled testers remains critical. Organizations are expanding their teams to include diverse expertise while simultaneously recognizing that testing cannot be entirely replaced by shared responsibilities. Additionally, the cautious adoption of AI suggests a need for greater organizational support, education, and investment to unlock its full potential.“The 2025 State of Testing™ report offers a roadmap for navigating these challenges,” added Joel. “It’s clear that the industry must balance technological innovation with a renewed commitment to testing expertise.”Download the Full ReportTo access the complete findings and insights from the 2025 State of Testing™ report, visit: https://www.practitest.com/state-of-testing About the State of Testing™ ReportThe State of Testing™ report is an annual survey and analysis of global software testing trends. It is produced in collaboration with leading QA professionals and organizations to provide actionable insights for the testing community.

