Elsevier appoints Stuart Whayman as President of Corporate Markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Whayman’s previous leadership roles at the company include serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of the Researchers and Librarians business segment Elsevier , a global leader in scientific information and analytics, announced today the appointment of Stuart Whayman as President of Corporate Markets effective January 6, 2025. Mr. Whayman will report to Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier, and will lead the global business that provides advanced scientific and technical information, data and decision support solutions for innovation to R&D-focused organizations across various industries, including pharmaceuticals and chemicals.Mr. Whayman joined Elsevier in 2014, initially as Chief Financial Officer and later served as Chief Commercial Officer. Most recently he was Managing Director of the Researchers and Librarians business segment, leading a cross-functional global team supporting academic research institutions. He played a key role in developing new innovative solutions for researchers, combining generative AI, trusted content, and data sets. He previously held senior roles in finance at RELX, Elsevier’s parent company, and at RBI, now part of the LexisNexis Risk division, having joined the group in 1998.Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier, said: “Stuart brings exceptional global leadership experience and a proven track record of driving positive outcomes for our customers. His deep knowledge of combining trusted content and data sets with responsible technologies and AI is invaluable during this time of accelerated technological change in the R&D environment.”In addition to his commercial and management responsibilities, Stuart will continue to serve as the Executive Sponsor of our Climate Action Program and as Co-Chair of Elsevier’s Climate Advisory Board.---About ElsevierAs a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray’s Anatomy.Together with the Elsevier Foundation , we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com

