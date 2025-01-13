Medical Cannabis Market Poised to Growth USD 46.69 Billion by 2032 with Thriving CAGR of 14.50%

Medical Cannabis Market

The medical cannabis market thrives on increasing legalization globally and its adoption for chronic pain, anxiety, and cancer care.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Research Future Latest Industry Insights on “Medical Cannabis Market Research By Product Type (Solids, Dissolvable/ Powders, Oil, and Ointments & Creams), by Derivative (Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol), by Route of Administration (Inhalation, Oral, and Topical), by Application (Pain Management [Neuropathic Pain, Cancer, and Inflammatory Pain], Neurological Health Management, and Mental Health Management), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World)” Medical Cannabis Market share valued at 19.1 billion US$ in 2023, projected to grow from 21.9 billion US$ in 2024 to 46.69 billion US$ by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.50% during forecast period (2023 - 2032)Medical Cannabis Market Insights: The medical cannabis market thrives on increasing legalization globally and its adoption for chronic pain, anxiety, and cancer care. Expansion into wellness products, improved strain engineering, and broader insurance coverage support market growth.The healthcare landscape in 2025 is poised for a transformative shift, driven by innovation and collaboration. Breakthroughs like genomics-based prevention, AI-powered diagnostics, and physical solutions promise a future of care that is more personalized, proactive, and accessible. By adopting these advancements, healthcare systems across the globe can empower clinicians and establish a sustainable framework for future generations.Also, Advancements in 3D printing for custom implants and smart implants with IoT integration are gaining traction. Minimally invasive surgery techniques are driving adoption.Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)Cannabis Sativa Inc. (US)GW Pharmaceuticals plc (UK)Emerald Health Therapeutics (Canada)Tilray Inc. (Canada)Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)Cara Therapeutics (US)Medical Marijuana Inc. (US)GB Sciences Inc. (US)Canndoc (Israel), among others, and among others🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @As genetic diagnosis and treatment evolve from the cellular level to clinical practice, the information and tools available to clinicians are expected to expand dramatically over the next decade. Advances in less invasive imaging, such as computer-assisted diagnosis of coronary artery disease through combined modalities like echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, and positron emission tomography, will enhance outcomes and enable quicker recovery through catheter-based treatments.Authenticated data presented in the Medical Cannabis Market report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. On the basis of historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the market, the report intends to offer actionable insights and an outlook on global/regional market growth projections. The Medical Cannabis Market report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments and browses market data tables. Various market parameters such as macroeconomic conditions, market environment, government policies, and competitive landscape are thoroughly studied and taken into account while analysing the market.Medical Cannabis Market Detailed Segmentation:Medical Cannabis Market SegmentationMedical Cannabis Product Type OutlookSolidsDissolvable/ PowdersOilOintments & CreamsMedical Cannabis Derivative OutlookCannabidiolTetrahydrocannabinolMedical Cannabis Route of Administration OutlookInhalationOralTopicalMedical Cannabis Application OutlookPain ManagementNeuropathic PainCancerInflammatory PainNeurological Health ManagementMental Health ManagementMedical Cannabis Distribution Channel OutlookHospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOnline PharmacyMedical Cannabis Regional OutlookNorth AmericaUSCanadaEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificRest of the WorldMiddle EastAfricaLatin America🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Additionally, innovations like DNA chip technology and genetic fingerprinting will significantly improve risk assessment, allowing other technologies to further extend life. However, these advancements will also bring forth a range of new ethical challenges that will need to be addressed thoughtfully.Key Inquiries Addressed in this Medical Cannabis Market Report include:📈 How the size of the Medical Cannabis Market will improve in 2025, and what is the projected value by 2034?📈 The Medical Cannabis Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2025-2032 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on📈 New strategies offer optimal opportunities for growth maximization in the business📈 Recent trends are shaping the Medical Cannabis Market📈 the report provides detailed information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market.📈 The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the market trend including the current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market📈 The report incorporates a competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global market.📈 The SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces model is elaborated in the study of Medical Cannabis Market.📈 Value chain analysis in the market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders' roles.The Medical Cannabis Market report also delves into the competitive landscape, key players, trade patterns, industry value chain, recent news, policies, and regulations. 