Sudan: Khaldia's journey through displacement tells a story of resilience amidst adversity

Life in these communities revolved around the rhythms of agriculture and livestock, providing stability and sustenance for generations. However, the recent violence has shattered this way of life, leaving villages deserted and livelihoods destroyed. Amid this chaos, Khaldia’s story emerges as an inspiring tale of survival and resilience.

The 46-year-old mother of nine was forced to flee Rabob village, in Eastern Nile, Khartoum state, because of the conflict that disrupted livelihoods and spread fear. Now residing in a camp for displaced people near Shandi in River Nile state, Khaldia reflects on the harrowing journey that shattered her family and uprooted their lives.

“We had to leave immediately,” she said, recounting the urgency to protect her family. “Losing money is sad, but the thought of compromising with my children’s lives and their dignity was horrifying.” Fearing for their safety, Khaldia fled with her children, carrying only the essentials and little money. “We walked a long distance before a truck took us near Shendi . The gunfire was too much for us,” she said. Her husband stayed behind to guard their cattle and stored crops, but his worsening health still weighs heavily on her mind.

Upon arrival, Khaldia and her children were immediately faced with several difficulties. The camp had received some basic aid, such as sacks of flour and improvised tents made from cloth sheets. “We stayed there for four days without a mat to sleep on or a tent to stay under,” she recalled. Despite these challenges, Khaldia remains determined to rebuild her family’s life and find stability against all odds