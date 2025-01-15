Contiant among the first to use Genome's real-time payment notifications

Genome and Contiant partner to revolutionize real-time payment notifications for seamless financial operations across industries.

Genome's real-time API notifications empower businesses to track incoming payments instantly, reducing risks and enhancing operational efficiency.

Fast, reliable payment notifications are vital. Delays can cause financial risks and inefficiencies—issues solved by Genome's instant notification.” — Daumantas Barauskas, CEO at Genome

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genome (UAB Maneuver LT) has launched real-time notifications for incoming payments via API using webhooks . The service is used to send notifications as webhook messages to URLs defined by Genome's business clients.The feature was developed with the iGaming, marketing, e-commerce, retail, and wholesale industries in mind, enabling them to track external incoming payments efficiently, reducing operational risks, and improving customer satisfaction."The speed and reliability of payment notifications are critical for modern businesses. For example, delays between a player topping up their iGaming account and the business being notified can lead to operational hiccups, poor financial management, strained customer relationships, or even financial risks. All these issues are now easily mitigated by Genome's instant notifications," explained Genome's CEO, Daumantas Barauskas.He elaborated that the integration process of webhook setup is straightforward for companies and is carried out by the Genome team within just one business day. Contiant was one of the first of Genome's clients to adopt real-time notifications. The feature is used by Contiant's clients, significantly enhancing their efficiency in tracking external incoming payments. The provider's experience with the service allowed Genome's team to further improve the feature, empowering other clients."Today, the market is highly competitive with multiple services to offer. It makes delivering a seamless payment experience one of the most critical factors for success, and this is what our clients were looking for. Genome's real-time notifications for incoming payments are one of those integrated solutions that are simple yet highly effective. By enabling instant tracking of customer payments, businesses can promptly respond while gaining a comprehensive overview of their transactions. This, in turn, supports more accurate financial analysis and strategic planning", Contiant's CEO, Ivo Dimitrov, commented.Real-time notifications for incoming payments have become one of the recent features Genome has developed for the iGaming industry and other companies that deal with client payouts and pay-ins. Recently, the team introduced SEPA Instant Transfers for its mass payouts feature, enabling businesses to make large amounts of payments within seconds.Genome is set to continue its focus on iGaming-related financial services, which include payouts for sending payments to clients and incoming API notifications. Such features optimize the most payment processes within such companies.These services also support Genome's business clients when it comes to collecting funds into the Genome account, receiving notifications about all incoming payments, and enabling them to perform a payout functionality for SEPA Credit and Instant Transfers.The EMI offers tailor-made services for iGaming and readily shows relevant features and functionalities during dedicated demo calls with companies that open business accounts.

