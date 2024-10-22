Genome launches SEPA Instant payments, revolutionizing cross-border transactions

Daumantas Barauskas, CEO of Genome Genome (UAB Maneuver LT)

Genome has launched SEPA Instant Transfers, which allow clients to make euro payments within seconds, streamlining personal and business finances.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genome (UAB Maneuver LT) has launched SEPA Instant Transfers for all its clients. The update lets users make euro payments within seconds, streamlining personal and business finances across the Eurozone.This way, the company wants to enhance its clients’ experience by enabling instant, cost-effective transfers perfect for individual day-to-day operations and business transactions."The whole world is moving towards implementing instant payments, and our team is glad to be a part of this international trend. Our highest priority is for Genome's clients to have a fast and convenient option to transfer funds across Europe," - explained Genome's CEO, Daumantas Barauskas.The cost for SEPA Instant Transfers will remain the same as regular SEPA Credit Transfers, ensuring that users do not incur additional expenses for the convenience of instant transactions. This feature is already available without additional setup or contacting support, making it easily accessible to all Genome users.Genome's CEO also explained how the availability of SEPA Instant Transfers is yet another instrument to streamline business operations."Our team recently enabled a portfolio of SWIFT and other international money transfer options for companies, allowing them to send money to 42 different countries, increase their reach, and grow their business. SEPA Instant Transfers are a perfect addition to the aforementioned portfolio, providing businesses with instant, cost-effective money transfer options, which can be used across Europe," concluded Daumantas Barauskas.About GenomeGenome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania. Genome makes the online opening of business accounts quick, simple, and secure. Start a business wallet at Genome and have multiple dedicated business accounts in EUR, USD, GBP, PLN, CHF, JPY, and CAD. With us, you can exchange currencies, make domestic and international money transfers, oversee all your finances at all times, and more.Genome offers virtual and plastic Visa Business cards for companies to pay their employees and contractors, as well as for marketing and other business expenses.

