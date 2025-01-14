Air Purifier Market Poised for 7.5% CAGR Growth, Reaching $48.9 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Global air purifier sales projected to be dominated by East Asia over the next ten years.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global air purifier market is estimated at a value of US$ 23.72 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 48.9 billion by the end of 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that demand growth for air purifiers will be led by East Asia over the next decade.Rapid urbanization and increasing air pollution levels across the world are projected to be key factors driving demand for air purifiers around the world through 2034. As air pollution levels aggrandize, governments worldwide are allocating funds to curb this increasing menace, which is boding well for air purifier sales across the globe. Growth prospects appeared especially bright across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Chinese markets, some of the world’s largest air pollution contributors.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4617 Air purifier companies are focusing on launching their products to gain a competitive advantage over other market players and improve their sales going forward.At the Smarter Living event in Bangalore, India, Xiaomi, a renowned Chinese consumer electronics company announced the launch of a new range of air purifiers along with other products in April 2023. The new air purifiers feature a pre-filter and True HEPA filter to provide the best results.Key Takeaways from Market Study:Worldwide demand for air purifiers is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.The global air purifier market is forecasted to reach US$ 48.9 billion by 2034-end.Surging levels of air pollution, increasing disposable income, high incidence of respiratory disorders, growing popularity of healthy living trends, and the launch of advanced air purifiers are key market drivers.Demand for air purifiers in East Asia is expected to reach a market value of US$ 5.85 billion in 2024.Sales of air purifiers for residential use are forecasted to increase rapidly at 7% CAGR over the next ten years.Air purifier sales in India are projected to rise at 3% CAGR across the study period (2024 to 2034).“Smart air purifiers with advanced technologies are projected to govern the future of air purification business in the future,” says a Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Air Purifier Market:American Air & Water Inc.; Eureka Forbes Ltd.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd.; LG Electronics; Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.; IQAir; Honeywell International Inc.; Sharp Corp.Winning Strategy:Air purifier manufacturing companies should focus on providing products that are capable of purifying air in the best way possible while also removing particulate matter. Air purifier suppliers should also focus on providing affordable air purifiers for customers in developing countries with high levels of pollution.Air Purifier Industry News:In April 2022, Israel-based Aura Air announced the introduction of its smart air management technology in India. The company has established an India subsidiary in Chennai and is already developing a pipeline of prospective individual and enterprise customers. While the device is presently solely manufactured in Israel, the business has stated that it plans to explore local manufacturing in India in the future.Aura Air purifiers detect, catch, and kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and mold. They can also eliminate airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergies and viruses. These IoT-enabled gadgets link to a mobile phone and provide real-time updates on the overall indoor and outdoor Air Quality Index (AQI) based on VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), CO2 (Carbon Dioxide), CO (Carbon Monoxide), and fine particulate matter concentrations.Daikin Industries Ltd. invested $2 million in Locix Inc., a start-up based in the United States, in April 2020 to use its spatial intelligence technologies to grow its AC solutions business.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4617 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air purifier market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (self-contained/standalone air purifiers, in-duct air purifiers), technology (HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, ionic filters, ultraviolet (UV) technologies), coverage area (up to 200 sq. ft., 201 to 300 sq. ft., 301 to 500 sq. ft., 501 to 800 sq. ft., 801 to 1,200 sq. ft., above 1,200 sq. ft.), use case (residential use, commercial use, industrial use), and sales channel (online, offline), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global residential air purifier market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 7.44 Bn worldwide by the end of 2032. Sales of air purifiers in Europe are estimated at US$ 5.09 billion in 2023. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a value of US$ 10.32 billion by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 