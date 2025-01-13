Thomas Cuisine Celebrates a Year of Record-Breaking Growth in 2024

Foodservice Management Company Serves 30 Million Meals in 2024

At Thomas Cuisine, our focus has always been on the people we serve and how we can do it better. ” — Alison Patt, President and CEO

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine, a foodservice management company dedicated to their real food mission, is reflecting on a transformative year marked by significant growth, innovation, and meaningful partnerships.

In 2024, Thomas Cuisine fueled over 30 million meals across healthcare, senior living, corporate dining, and independent schools. The company also experienced their largest year of growth in new business, driven by strategic partnerships with organizations who share their core values and mission. With a client retention rate over 98%, well above the industry average, Thomas Cuisine continued to set a high standard for quality and service at every step.

Craig Aasved, CEO and President of Shodair Hospital, shares, “It’s always about the relationship, right? And I will tell you without question that every person I have met at Thomas Cuisine has been exceptional! I think there’s a myth in the world that hospital food is bad; but Thomas Cuisine has shined a whole new light and meaning on food, and food in a healthcare setting. They have brought their expertise and service to the table to make it the best it can be.”

2024 also saw the launch of several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the impact of REAL food in all of their sectors. Among them was Central Montana Beef, a program bringing 100% American-bred, grass-fed, and grass-finished beef from a single Montana ranch — proprietary to Thomas Cuisine and trusted to deliver the very best to those they serve. Thomas Cuisine also launched the Cultivate Teaching Kitchen and the Culinary Medicine Program to teach culinary skills and educate on the power of nutrition. Plus, the company co-hosted the inaugural Well-Being Think Tank, bringing industry leaders together to discuss the future of senior living and holistic wellness.

In addition to their industry contributions, Thomas Cuisine strengthened their impact through partnerships with Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals, Planetree, and the Montana Hospital Association. These collaborations advanced shared goals in healthcare while reinforcing the company’s commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve.

This year, Thomas Cuisine expanded their team by over 20%, showcasing the company’s continued investment in their people. The introduction of the REAL Care Program provided employees with resources to support both their personal and professional needs. Additionally, new vice presidents joined key verticals, bringing expertise to strengthen service delivery for partners.

Along with Thomas Cuisine’s success as a company this year, many team members received notable recognitions. CEO Alison Patt was named a CEO of Influence and a Women of the Year Honoree by Idaho Business Review. Chef Anna Tapia was recognized as a Best Chef of Boise Runner-Up, and Sous Chef Jeff Bell was honored with a Diamond Award by PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Reflecting on the year, CEO Alison Patt says, “At Thomas Cuisine, our focus has always been on the people we serve and how we can do it better. This year has been about strengthening our foundation, investing in innovative solutions, and continuing to deliver on our promise of REAL food and genuine service. We’re excited to build on this momentum in 2025, and we are committed to continue to build our reputation as a leader in foodservice management.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Thomas Cuisine remains focused on their mission to provide REAL food and genuine service, continuing to prioritize quality, innovation, and the well-being of both employees and all those they serve.

About Thomas Cuisine: Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dieticians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.

