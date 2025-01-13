High density housing proposal for Richmond Road

Release date: 11/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investigating a proposal by a private landowner to rezone a block of land along a major urban corridor to increase the building height.

The 12-22 Richmond Road, Keswick Code Amendment has been initiated. The rezoning process will look at whether the maximum building height on a parcel of land on Richmond Road, near the Keswick intersection, should be up to 8-storeys.

The proposal looks at rezoning the 1-acre site on Richmond Road from an Employment Zone into an Urban Corridor Zone to create a new mixed-use development to facilitate high density residential development and complementary retail opportunities.

The site currently has a three-storey office building operating as a health centre and a 50 space at grade car park.

Located on the edge of the Park Lands and within two kilometres of the CBD, the site offers a potential urban infill opportunity and would build upon neighbouring future housing developments at the former Keswick Barracks and former Le Cornu site at Forestville.

The area is well supported by public transport, with high frequency bus services operating along Richmond Road and the Adelaide Showgrounds Rail Terminal within 350 metres.

Investigations will look at the opportunity to increase housing supply in an area close to existing infrastructure, services and open space against the potential loss of employment land.

Following detailed investigations, consultation will open to the public this year which will include targeted stakeholder engagement.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Adelaide has a number of underutilised urban corridors that could be rezoned for strategic, high-density housing opportunities.

This land on Richmond Road is on the edge of the city, close to shops and is well supported by public transport.

It makes sense to explore whether building heights should be increased to support a new mixed-use development, rather than the current office building and car park.

As part of the code amendment process, further investigations will be undertaken on traffic and social impacts before it opens for community consultation.

Attributable to Jayne Stinson, Member for Badcoe

It’s no surprise developers would look at creating new homes at the top of Richmond Road which is ideally located near the Park Lands, CBD, public transport, shops and services.

A well designed housing development will complement the future residential projects at the nearby Keswick Barracks and former Le Cornu site.

However, it’s important the rezoning process investigate the impact on our local community, including traffic, appropriate design and the green space.