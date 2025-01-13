Doors open on Mount Barker’s new ambulance station

Release date: 12/01/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has today officially opened Mount Barker’s new purpose-built ambulance station, boosting much-needed emergency resources for the expanding region.

The $9.1 million facility will house a full team of 32 ambos, including 18 recently recruited by the Government, to meet the growing demand for emergency care in Adelaide Hills communities.

This new station is strategically placed on the southeastern corner of Bald Hills and Springs roads, enabling faster, more efficient responses to emergencies in the growing area, providing critical support to locals.

It features a large training space, a 6-bay garage, a kitchen, rest areas, and secure car parking for crews. The station will replace the ageing Mann Street station, after more than 30 years of operation.

The new station will be fully operational from tomorrow, Monday 13 January.

It comes as construction continues on the new $320.8 million Mount Barker Hospital project, which will triple current inpatient capacity at Mount Barker and District Soldier’s Memorial Hospital from 34 to 102 beds.

The new hospital will support increased community health, allied health, and outpatient facilities. It will enable more patients to access specialists without the need to travel to Adelaide, receive post-operative physiotherapy, and gain crucial mental health support locally.

Additionally, it will reduce the reliance of our ambulance crews on metropolitan hospitals, allowing them to remain in the Hills catchment and respond more swiftly to emergencies in the region.

Members of the public were invited to look around the new Mount Barker station today, meet the local crews and discuss opportunities to volunteer with the ambulance service, alongside many fun activities for children.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Today marks an exciting milestone for the hills community with the official opening of Mount Barker’s state-of-the-art, purpose-built ambulance station.

The old station was outdated, cramped and no longer suited the growing needs of the region.

This new facility not only addresses immediate capacity demands, but is also designed to support future growth, with ample space to accommodate more ambos as the region continues to expand.

Until two years ago, Mount Barker was served by only one 24-hour ambulance, leaving gaps in coverage for a rapidly growing area. We immediately sprung into action bringing a second 24-hour emergency ambulance, along with a dedicated Regional Medical Transfer Service crew to ensure better coverage when the community needs it most.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Our community worked persistently to secure this important commitment. I am thrilled to stand alongside them today as we officially open this station.

It completes a strong network of stations stretching across the Adelaide Hills. This vital network plays a key role in delivering essential care to Hills residents in need.

Attributable to SA Ambulance Service Chief Executive Officer Rob Elliott

Our Mount Barker crews respond to over 5000 incidents each year, and the opening of this new station ensures they have the best possible facilities to continue delivering exceptional care to the community.

With the additional space, resources, and modern amenities, we’re confident our crews will be better equipped to handle the growing demand for emergency services across the Adelaide Hills.

It’s a significant milestone to have our crews finally move into their new home.

The expansion of coverage, with more crews stationed here and the addition of new ambulances, is a game changer for Mount Barker and the surrounding areas. This new facility will not only improve response times but also ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of a growing population.