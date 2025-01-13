Swim fans back in the pool in the Anangu Lands

Release date: 13/01/25

Swimming pools in communities in South Australia’s far north have been opened this summer after extensive work by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Pools have been opened at schools in Pipalyatjara, Amata and Yalata on the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, with a pool at Pukatja (Ernabella) opened on Saturday.

The State Government is also working swiftly to re-open the pool at Mimili for community use, following a successful opening for school use during term 4, which has since been impacted by a plumbing issue.

In areas where there are few formal recreational facilities and temperatures regularly in the 40s over the summer months, swimming pools are a valuable and popular community asset.

Funding is provided by the Attorney-General’s Department – Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation to manage pools built in Anangu communities, but some pools have been closed due to challenges recruiting appropriately trained people to SA’s most remote communities and maintenance issues.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills requested a program of work this year through the Department for Education to support site leaders to ensure as many pools as possible were open over the summer this year.

A targeted recruitment campaign was undertaken to recruit and appoint suitable pool managers with appropriate operator and lifeguard qualifications.

Students at Kaltjiti (Fregon), Indulkana and Kenmore Park will be able to travel to Mimili to use the swimming pool facilities, while students at Murputja travel to Pipalyatjara.

As well as providing every pool with new rescue and safety equipment, the department’s Water Safety program for school students, which has been delivered to students on the APY Lands in partnership with Surf Lifesaving SA for over 20 years, has also been provided at Mimili and Amata.

Infrastructure works such as fencing, have also been installed to ensure safety.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Staffing pools in remote areas with qualified pool staff has been a significant challenge, and this has been vitally important to ensure the safety of pool users.

However, I understand the value of these assets, in terms of recreation, community cohesion, and as a way of encouraging students to attend school, so I have made it a priority to open these pools.

The department has put together a targeted recruitment campaign, provided additional financial incentives in order to recruit appropriately, and worked closely with Royal Lifesaving SA and Surf Lifesaving SA to deliver training to pool staff.

Having visited these communities, I know that the swimming pools provide so much value to the locals, as well as the regions, with students from other APY Lands communities able visit these pools to have swimming lessons and enjoy a splash in the pool.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government is committed to ensuring Aboriginal communities thrive and projects such as this play an important role in achieving that.

Being able to stay cool and keep active while having a fun time during the hot summer months will be of great benefit for the community.

This work is in addition to the more than $2 million in funding allocated earlier this year for upgrading infrastructure and facilities in the APY Lands, which included youth centre upgrades and art facilities.

Click here for photos of the APY Lands pools.