Professor Messer Hits One Million Subscribers on YouTube

Messer Studios, the company behind the popular Professor Messer YouTube channel, announced they have reached the one-million YouTube subscribers mark.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This achievement highlights Professor Messer's dedication to the creation of engaging, creative, and high-quality training courses that resonate with information technology professionals worldwide.Since its launch, the Professor Messer YouTube channel has provided free IT certification training to help individuals working towards their first job or a higher-level position in the technology field. Training materials covering CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, Microsoft Windows operating systems, Cisco networking, and Linux operating systems are just a few of the courses made available on the Professor Messer YouTube channel and website."Our goal from the very beginning was to provide the highest quality IT training for free, and we're thrilled to see such overwhelming support from our website visitors and the YouTube community," said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Messer Studios. "Reaching one million subscribers is a humbling statistic, and we're grateful to our viewers for their ongoing encouragement, support, and passion."This milestone is the culmination of a remarkable year for the Professor Messer YouTube channel. With more than 32 million views and over three million hours of watch time in just the last 12 months, the Professor Messer YouTube channel has continued to provide viewers with popular IT training curriculum, live interactive study groups, and hours of exclusive technology training. With over 200 million overall views, Professor Messer's YouTube channel has provided ongoing IT career opportunities for individuals around the world.The Professor Messer YouTube channel can be viewed here:Looking Ahead:On the heels of this exciting milestone, Professor Messer plans to continue with the creation of innovative training content, the addition of new training topics, and even more engagement with the Professor Messer community. Students and visitors to the Professor Messer YouTube channel can expect new and ongoing video training content throughout 2025 and beyond.About Messer Studios:Founded in 2006, Messer Studios provides free training for individuals looking to earn their first information technology job or to move up to a higher-level IT position. The Professor Messer website and YouTube channel provides comprehensive, high-quality training, and Professor Messer brings years of industry experience to viewers looking for the next steps in their technology career.Contact information:For press inquiries or more information, please contact:Email: press@professormesser.comContact page: https://www.professormesser.com/contact Phone: +1.850.270.1247Messer Studios, Professor Messer, YouTube, CompTIA, Microsoft, and Cisco are trademarked by their respective organizations.

