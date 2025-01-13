Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Legislative Assembly Building Open Day”
MACAU, January 13 - To celebrate the Legislative Assembly Building Open Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Square of Legislative Assembly Building, from 10:00 to 18:00 on 18th January 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Legislative Assembly Building Open Day”.
Commemorative envelopes, each with a cancelled stamp and priced at MOP9.00, will be available for sale. Various philatelic products will also be available for customer’s selection. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.