Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“Legislative Assembly Building Open Day”

MACAU, January 13 - To celebrate the Legislative Assembly Building Open Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Square of Legislative Assembly Building, from 10:00 to 18:00 on 18th January 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Legislative Assembly Building Open Day”.

Commemorative envelopes, each with a cancelled stamp and priced at MOP9.00, will be available for sale. Various philatelic products will also be available for customer’s selection. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

