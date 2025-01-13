Hispanic Construction Council Announces Policy Focus for President-Elect Trump’s First 100 Days

The Hispanic Construction Council is dedicated to advancing policies and initiatives that support the growth, leadership, and innovation of Hispanic professionals within the construction industry.

Championing initiatives to empower Hispanic construction businesses to build a stronger America.

I am fully committed to working with Congress and the President to drive meaningful collaboration, address critical challenges, and create solutions that benefit our communities and industries." — George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council (HCC)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hispanic Construction Council (HCC) is proud to announce its key legislative priorities for the first 100 days of President-Elect Trump’s administration. With a focus on advancing legislation that strengthens the construction industry, promotes economic growth, and addresses the needs of Hispanic communities, HCC’s agenda highlights the following critical initiatives:• Dignity Act of 2023 (H.R. 3599): It offers a comprehensive solution, focusing on workforce stabilization, economic growth, and humane reforms. Improvement recommendations include prioritizing individuals who have worked in the U.S. for over seven years, are active in their communities, and are willing to pay fines and back taxes. Creating a Voluntary Departure Program for those who do not qualify would help streamline processes and reduce taxpayer costs.• Hydrogen for Industry Act of 2024 (H.R. 9851): Supporting this clean energy initiative to accelerate hydrogen technology adoption across industries, reduce carbon emissions, and foster workforce development for a sustainable energy future.• Expanding Access to Capital Act of 2023 (H.R. 2799): Promoting small business growth by reducing regulatory barriers to raising investment capital and fostering innovation.• Strengthening Housing Supply Act of 2024 (H.R. 6948): Addressing the critical housing shortage by streamlining construction processes, incentivizing sustainable housing developments, and creating opportunities for Hispanic construction professionals to lead and innovate in the industry.• FIT Procurement Act (H.R. 9595): Advocating for federal technology procurement modernization, enabling small businesses to compete for government contracts while enhancing procurement efficiency and fostering economic growth.• Health Care Affordability Act of 2024 (S. 5194): Supporting measures to lower healthcare premiums by expanding tax credits, ensuring affordability for more Americans.HCC believes these legislative priorities will empower the Hispanic construction community, address systemic challenges, and contribute to broader national economic and social progress."I am fully committed to working with Congress and the President to drive meaningful collaboration, address critical challenges, and create solutions that benefit our communities and industries." said George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council (HCC).For a detailed overview of these policy focuses, visit https://www.hispanicconstructioncouncil.com/policy-advancement. To learn more, follow the Hispanic Business Council on LinkedIn and @HCC_Build on X.ABOUT THE HISPANIC CONSTRUCTION COUNCIL (HCC):The Hispanic Construction Council is dedicated to advancing policies and initiatives that support the growth, leadership, and innovation of Hispanic professionals wi

