Former NFL Player David Vobora Launches New Podcast "Life After" – Exploring the Defining Moments That Shape Us

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NFL linebacker David Vobora is stepping into a new arena with the launch of his podcast, "Life After with David Vobora." Known for overcoming injury, addiction, and the challenge of redefining himself after football, Vobora is no stranger to life-altering events — and now he’s bringing those hard-earned lessons to a new platform. Produced by Yote House Media, the weekly series will feature raw, inspirational conversations about pivotal and sometimes tragic moments that have shaped the lives of his extraordinary guests."Life After" goes beyond the typical success story. Vobora speaks with elite athletes, military heroes, and cultural icons about the turning points that defined them — from professional highs to devastating lows — and how they emerged stronger on the other side."Join me and my extraordinary guests as we explore stories that spark courage, offer inspiration, and shift perspectives," said Vobora. "It's an honor to hear from professional athletes, entertainers, elite military operators, and everyday people who have faced incredible challenges and discovered their best selves not despite, but because of life-changing experiences."The first season of "Life After" includes conversations with:• Flo Groberg – Medal of Honor recipient on turning trauma into purpose.• The D.O.C. – Hip-hop legend on losing his voice and reclaiming his identity.• Makayla Noble – Champion cheerleader redefining resilience after a life-changing spinal cord injury.• Nastia Liukin – Five-time Olympic medalist reflecting on her personal journey after leaving gymnastics.• Will Chesney – Navy SEAL who participated in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.The podcast reflects Vobora’s deep understanding of human resilience. After retiring from the NFL, Vobora founded the Adaptive Training Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping wounded veterans rebuild their strength — physically and mentally. His personal journey of transformation inspired "Life After," where Vobora brings the same empathy and insight to the mic that he’s shared with the athletes and veterans he’s trained.WHERE TO LISTEN:"Life After with David Vobora" podcast is available on YouTube and all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.WHO:David Vobora, retired NFL Linebacker and Founder of the non-profit Adaptive Training Foundation, specializes in human performance training that inspires and motivates his clients to higher levels of achievement and fulfillment of others. David’s groundbreaking work building physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual strength in physically disabled clients at the Adaptive Training Foundation has attracted national and international media attention. He now works with some of the country’s most well-known corporations as a keynote speaker, including Starbucks, Lockheed Martin, Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, and TEDx. David lives in Dallas with his wife, Sarah, and their three kids.ABOUT YOTE HOUSE :Yote House is a full-service production company and content studio founded by 2x Super Bowl Champion, Chris Long. Our mission is to create captivating audio and video content that brings stories to life through the art of conversational storytelling. We are dedicated to weaving the vibrant threads of sports and culture into compelling narratives and conversations that captivate, connect, and inspire. By collaborating with visionary voices in the sports and entertainment world, we connect content creators with audiences across demographics and geographical divides through the powerful mediums of audio, video, and digital content. Yote House proudly plants our flag in Charlottesville, Virginia.

