Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,972 in the last 365 days.

InnoCSR Successfully Registers Voluntary Carbon Credits for Green Brick Production in Nepal

Good Bricks eliminates the burning of coal in its manufacturing process, producing durable, smooth, clean bricks.

The Good Bricks System ensures top-quality, equal size, smooth finishing to its eco-friendly bricks.

Carbon credits represent a crucial mechanism for scaling our impact and encouraging the adoption of sustainable technologies across the construction industry.”
— Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO InnoCSR
KATHMANDU, NEPAL, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoCSR, a leader in sustainable construction technology, proudly announces the successful registration of its Good Bricks System under Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), the world’s most widely used greenhouse gas crediting program. The Good Bricks System, a non-fired, eco-friendly brick production technology, eliminates the need for fossil fuel combustion, leading to significant reductions in CO2 emissions compared to traditional fired bricks.

This milestone is a critical step forward for Good Bricks, that enables Good Bricks to undergo verification for the issuance of Verified Carbon Units (VCUs), which can be sold on the voluntary carbon market to entities aiming to accelerate climate action and sustainable development across the world.

This achievement highlights InnoCSR's commitment to reshaping the construction sector by providing low-carbon, sustainable solutions. The integration of carbon credits not only incentivizes green practices but also aligns with global climate action goals by offering measurable and verifiable reductions in emissions.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this registry for our Good Bricks technology," said Sam Yoonsuk Lee, CEO of InnoCSR. "This step reinforces our mission to drive meaningful environmental change while creating economic opportunities in developing regions. Carbon credits represent a crucial mechanism for scaling our impact and encouraging the adoption of sustainable technologies across the construction industry."

InnoCSR's efforts to promote voluntary carbon markets underscore its broader vision of a greener, more responsible construction landscape. The initiative also opens the door for partnerships with companies and governments aiming to promote verified climate-friendly solutions through carbon financing.

Farah Sayegh
InnoCSR
+60 17-805 1245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

InnoCSR Successfully Registers Voluntary Carbon Credits for Green Brick Production in Nepal

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more